Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40) and Philadelphia Flyers’ Justin Braun (61) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Canucks give up late goal, fall 2-1 in Philadelphia

Voracek scores winner for Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — Jakub Voracek scored midway through the third period to lift the Philadelphia Flyers over the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 Monday night.

Voracek one-timed Justin Braun’s pass off the right post and behind goalie Thatcher Demko. Voracek’s sixth of the season and second in two games snapped a 1-1 tie.

Sean Couturier scored his seventh goal for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart stopped 16 shots.

J.T. Miller put Vancouver ahead with his 10th goal midway through the first period, but Demko couldn’t make it stand. He made 32 saves.

Miller took advantage of a turnover deep in the Flyers zone by whipping a wrist shot that beat Hart to the stick side.

The Flyers countered 5:54 into the second when Voracek corralled a loose puck in Vancouver’s zone and sent it over to Couturier.

Vancouver didn’t get many scoring chances in the final two periods, but Hart made a pad save on Josh Leivo with 17.4 seconds left in the third.

NOTES: Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Gostisbehere has been one of Philadelphia’s most heralded defencemen over the past few years, but currently stands at a minus-5 for the season and hasn’t recorded a goal since Oct. 26. … Philadelphia had a 26-7 edge in shots in the final two periods.

READ MORE: Horvat scores winner in shootout as Canucks edge Caps 2-1

UP NEXT

Flyers: Play at Columbus on Wednesday night.

Canucks: Visit Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

———

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Rockets’ Basran named WHL goaltender of the week

Just Posted

Take a stand on International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women

Elizabeth Fry aims to combat the issue through their programs, which are heavily underfunded

Rockets’ Basran named WHL goaltender of the week

The award comes after Basran went 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average for the week ending Nov. 24

RDCO board members to vote on climate emergency declaration

Motion would create fund for energy-efficient infrastructure projects, help implement climate change action plan

Lake Country man pleads guilty to assault, confinement charges

Lonnie Smith entered guilty pleas on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful confinement today

Convicted Kelowna murderer’s sentencing hearing put off again

This is the sixth adjournment since Steven Randy Pirko was convicted in June 2019

VIDEO: Man who invented World Wide Web has plan to take it back

Sir Tim Berners-Lee releases a bill of rights to combat online misinformation

Canucks give up late goal, fall 2-1 in Philadelphia

Voracek scores winner for Flyers

Court hears of motorist’s erratic driving before girl hit in Vancouver Island crosswalk

Trial starts for driver that left Leila Bui with severe brain damage, internal injuries

RCMP arrest Canada-wide prohibited driver, impound lent vehicle

Victoria woman was ‘driving someone else’s vehicle,’ say police

Local Lizzie: Third Space Life Charity and mental health

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Most Read