Canucks see winless skid hit 8 after 4-0 loss to Sharks

Vancouver Canucks’ Anders Nilsson (31) makes a save against San Jose Sharks’ Joe Pavelski (8) with the help of Canucks’ Christopher Tanev (8) and Michael Del Zotto (4) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists, Joe Thornton surpassed a big milestone for the second time this month, and the San Jose Sharks beat the slumping Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on Friday night.

Thornton had two assists, moving him past Mario Lemieux for 11th place on the NHL list. The 39-year-old centre scored his 400th goal on Nov. 13.

The Sharks took the early lead on Logan Couture’s eighth goal midway through the first period.

Thornton passed Lemieux with his 1,034th assist late in the first period when Timo Meier redirected his shot with 10 seconds remaining near the end of a four-minute double-minor on Derrick Pouliot for high sticking.

Thornton had another assist in the third period on Karlsson’s second goal of the season. His 1,035 assists include 750 with the Sharks.

San Jose sent the Canucks to their eighth straight loss. Vancouver has been outscored 34-16 over that stretch.

"We took too many penalties and gave them momentum on the power-play." Anders Nilsson talks discipline and about returning to the lineup from injury. pic.twitter.com/djbsG6xEeX — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 24, 2018

Vancouver had three power plays.

San Jose has given up just two power-play goals in its last 19 games. The Sharks have killed off 48 of 50 penalties (96 per cent) over that stretch.

The Sharks broke the game open midway through the third period on Melker Karlsson’s first goal of the season.

Sharks goalie Aaron Dell had 19 saves.

Canucks goalie Anders Nilsson turned back 20 shots.

NOTES: The Sharks are 10-0-1 in their last 11 games against Vancouver with six straight wins at San Jose. . Sharks C Lukas Radil made his NHL debut. Radil played on the fourth line in place of Antti Suomela, a healthy scratch. . Nilsson (broken finger) was making his first start since Oct. 25. . After concluding a six-game homestand on Friday, San Jose plays 25 of its next 40 games on the road. . Sharks F Joe Pavelski had his five-game point streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Conclude a three-game California road trip in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sharks: Open a five-game road trip in Vegas on Saturday

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS