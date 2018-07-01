Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

The move comes after three long-time Canucks hung up their skates

Washington Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) keeps Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Chris Kunitz (14) away from the puck during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The Vancouver Canucks have added three free-agent forwards to their roster, helping fill a gap left by the trio of veterans who departed last season.

Centre Jay Beagle and left winger Antoine Roussel both signed four-year deals with the Canucks Sunday as the NHL’s free agency period opened. The team later added forward Tim Schaller on a two-year contract.

Beagle and Roussel will receive an average of US$3 million per year. Schaller will get an average $1.9 million annually.

Three long-time Canucks forwards hung up their skates last year, including Henrik and Daniel Sedin, who retired after 17 seasons with the team. Derek Dorsett ended his career in November due to spinal issues.

Beagle comes to Vancouver from the Stanley Cup-winning Washington Captials, where the 32-year-old had 22 points in the regular season and another two goals and six assists in 23 playoff games.

Canucks General Manager Jim Benning said in a statement that Beagle is a detailed player who can handle “a big defensive workload.”

He said the team is excited to add a player “with his calibre of character and experience.”

Roussel, 28, had five goals and 12 assists through 73 games last season with the Dallas Stars.

The 27-year-old Schaller scored a career-high 22 points with 12 goals and 10 assists in 82 games with the Boston Bruins last season.

The Canucks finished the season second-last in the Pacific Division with a 31-40-11 record.

The Canadian Press

