Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks leads the rush out of his end in the game against the Winnipeg Jets during the 2017 Canucks Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Western News file photo

Canucks Young Stars single game tickets available

The 2018 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 in Penticton

Single game tickets for the 2018 Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic go on sale Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.

The 2018 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

The tournament features prospects from the Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks, as well as the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds and University of Alberta Golden Bears.

Related: NHL Young Stars returns with revised format

Canucks and Jets prospects expected to participate in the tournament include:

· Vancouver Canucks – Elias Pettersson, Jonathan Dahlen, Olli Juolevi, Adam Gaudette, Kole Lind, Michael DiPietro

· Winnipeg Jets – Kristian Vesalainen, Logan Stanley, Michael Spacek, Jansen Harkins, Luke Green, Mikhail Berdin

Full tournament rosters and information will be posted on canucks.com/youngstars and SOEC.ca as they become available. Please note rosters are subject to change.

Related: Top prospects from Canucks/Jets to battle in Penticton

Single game tickets for the Canucks and Jets games are $15 (plus applicable service fees) with single game tickets for the Thunderbirds and Golden Bears priced at $12 (plus applicable service fees). Single game tickets will be available for purchase online at ValleyFirstTix.com, by phone at 1-877-763-2849 or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.

This year’s off-ice festivities include a Minor Hockey Day featuring a Party on the Plaza with games, food, music, entertainment and skills development camps for B.C. minor hockey players.

Young Stars Classic Schedule (Subject to change)

Game 1 UBC vs. University of Alberta Sept. 7 at 4 p.m.

Game 2 Vancouver vs. Winnipeg Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 UBC vs. University of Alberta Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.

Game 4 Vancouver vs. Winnipeg Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gordy Mannes Memorial races honours B.C. speedway legend

Just Posted

A year after the Okanagan Centre wildfire, Lake Country residents return home

Buildings are being reconstructed along Nighthawk Road

Cycling event prompts Kelowna road closures

City to host Axel Merckx Youth Cycling Series Aug. 10 to 12

Okanagan electricity rates remain steady

Kelowna won’t see a rise in rates this year says FortisBC

Kelowna civic candidates to be given one-on-one opportunity with voters

Rutland Residents’ Association planning “general assembly” all-candidates gathering

New CEO found for Interior Health

Kelowna - Susan Brown has been named CEO for IH

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Heat wave sparks North Okanagan wildfire growth

The Lumby area has four fires of note.

Open-flame floating lanterns land in B.C. residential neighbourhood

‘It did pose a risk to the community,’ fire chief says

Predator Ridge hosting job fair Thursday

Predator Ridge is holding a hiring fair on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Vernon back-to-school Reading Refresher Camp coming up

Help your child boost their reading skills in this one-week camp.

North Okanagan fitness specialist ranked top five in Canada

Sareena Sharma-Nickoli runs Soul Studio in Vernon.

After 36 years, an iconic Lower Mainland costume shop will close its doors

Costume rental shop has been a Cloverdale landmark for nearly four decades

‘Little buggers’ help North Okanagan man reach 98

Friends, family, neighbours gather in Cherryville to celebrate Carl Werner’s latest birthday

North Okanagan councillor talks amalgamation

Spallumcheen’s Ed Hanoski wants topic on October ballot for township and City of Armstrong

Most Read

  • Canucks Young Stars single game tickets available

    The 2018 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 in Penticton