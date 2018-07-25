Zone 2 members from the Okanagan Athletics at the B.C. Summer Games: Lane Hojnocki, Dominic Delisle, Luke Petrie, Dawson Head, Barrett Froehlerr and Aidan Malish. -Image: Contributed

Central Okanagan talent helps Zone 2 to bronze

Six members of the Okanagan Athletics program compete in baseball at the BC Summer Games

Eight local players, including six members of the Okanagan Athletics’ program, played a role in the Zone 2 boys reaching the podium in baseball at the BC Summer Games.

A’s players Lane Hojnocki (Kelowna), Dawson Head (Kelowna), Barrett Froehlerr (Kelowna), Aidan Malish (Kelowna), Dominic Delisle (Penticton) and Luke Petrie (Kamloops) helped the Thompson-Okanagan team to a bronze medal effort in Nanaimo.

Two other players from the Central Okanagan, Kelowna’s Cade Webber and Jaydon Wielders from West Kelowna, were also on the Zone 2 squad.

In the bronze medal game on Sunday, the Thompson-Okanagan boys defeated Fraser River (Zone 4).

