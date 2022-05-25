Champs: It’s ring season for Okanagan College Coyotes baseball

It was the second championship title in Coyotes history

The Okanagan College Coyotes are the Canadian College Baseball Conference World Series champs.

In the double elimination playoff format, the Coyotes went undefeated on their way to winning their second title in the last three seasons. They last won in 2018 and the 2020 and 2021 seasons were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It took just four wins for the Coyotes to win the championship. After opening the tournament with a 10-0 mercy win against Victoria and a 7-1 win against Vancouver Island University, the team’s closest game came in the semi-final. Leading 7-3 going into the ninth inning, the University of Fraser Valley scored three runs to make it 7-6 before Corey Lawson shut the door for the Coyotes and send them to the finals.

The two best teams from the regular season met as the Coyotes took on the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs.

Okanagan College went back to their ace Chris Wyslobocki who was dominant on the mound. He tossed eight shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out eight batters on just 79 pitches.

Outfielder Nolan King came through in the clutch for the Coyotes in the 5-0 win. He blasted his first home run of the tournament and collected three RBIs in the win.

Lawson closed out the ninth to seal the title for the Coyotes.

“We are extremely proud of our student athletes and what they have accomplished. To win the regular season with a 25-5 record, go 4-0 through the post season, caps off a special group of players,” said Head Coach Geoff White. “We have 7 seniors that have worked extremely hard over to accomplish this goal, so to send them off with a championship and their degree is always special.”

The championship is the second title in franchise history. Individual postseason awards are to be announced in the near future.

BaseballCollege AthleticsCollege sportsKelownaOkanaganSports