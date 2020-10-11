The Chase Heat defeated the North Okanagan Knights 6-4 as both teams kicked off their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League exhibition schedule Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Art Holding Memorial Arena in Chase. The game was played in front of zero spectators, as the regular-season will be, per COVID-19 regulations. (Rick Koch file photo)

Chase Heat melt North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL exhibition schedule starts off in the Shuswap

The North Okanagan Knights began their Kootenay International Junior Hockey League pre-season schedule against one of the teams they’ll face regularly when the regular season begins Nov. 13.

The Knights fell 6-4 on the road to the Chase Heat at the Art Holding Memorial Arena Saturday, Oct. 10.

Scoring details are limited but the Knights tweeted that Lucas Piekarczyk scored in the first period to give North Okanagan a 1-0 lead, and Jacob Boden and Darius Makse scored in the third to bring the Knights to within a goal at 5-4 before the Heat scored late.

The Knights, Heat and Kamloops Storm will be in a three-team cohort once the KIJHL begins regular-season play. North Okanagan will open on the road in Chase Saturday, Nov. 14, and will return home to face the Storm Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Fans will not be allowed at games, though the contests will be live-streamed.

READ MORE: Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Vipers search for offence, wins

Just Posted

Activists protest Kelowna turkey farm, slaughterhouse on Thanksgiving long weekend

‘They’re not targeting us because we did something wrong, they’re targeting the idea of us’

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector

Up to 15 centimetres are forecasted to fall tonight between Merritt and Kelowna

QUIZ: Cheers to B.C.’s beers

October is Craft Beer Month in British Columbia

10 facts to gobble up about turkeys

The shining star of Thanksgiving can run 19 km/hr

Okanagan Basin Water Board claims managment agency a long-term dream

The idea for a national water management agency was raised by the Trudeau government

VIDEO: Safe cracked, $12,000 cash stolen from Kelowna home

Theives walk away with cash, a hard drive and cameras after Friday morning break-in

Chase Heat melt North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL exhibition schedule starts off in the Shuswap

Two young women die in rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Okanagan mountain resort gets snow dump

SilverStar near Vernon posted to its social media pages, “more than a dusting and more to come”

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

First snow falls at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Gnorm the Powder Gnome is currently covered in fresh powder

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

UPDATED: Search on for transient resident associated with Okanagan structure fire

Blaze started around 10:30 a.m. north of Enderby off Highway 97A in a storage building

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

Most Read