Joseph McLeod and the Kelowna Chiefs will visit the Summerland Steam on Friday in a battle for second place. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

Chiefs battle Steam for second-place finish

Kelowna trails Summerland by one point for second place in the Okanagan Division

With the KIJHL regular season wrapping up this weekend, the battle for second place in the Okanagan Division will come down to the wire. With two games remaining for each team, Summerland (26-15-1-3) leads the Kelowna Chiefs (25-15-1-4) by a single point. The two teams will meet head on this Friday night in Summerland, before the Chiefs close out the season Saturday at home to the Princeton Posse.

Face off at Rutland Arena is 7 p.m.

With the Chiefs and Steam to face off in the opening round of the post-season, home ice advantage will be at stake over the final days of the regular campaign.

Kelowna is coming off a split of two games against northern opponents over the weekend.

On Saturday in Quesnel, Zach Erhardt scored at 4:05 overtime to send the Chiefs to a 4-3 victory over the Kamloops Storm.

On Sunday afternoon in 100 Mile House, the Wranglers downed Kelowna 6-3.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Just Posted

Peachland council amends OCP for controversial development

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, a bylaw was adopted to allow PeachTree Village to continue

Difficult year for Okanagan fruit growers

Weather factors reduce fruit profit margins

Snowfall alert on deck for Shuswap, Revelstoke, North Thompson

Okanagan expecting snow, but in amounts of 5 cm or less, travellers urged to be cautious

Mascot Max still missing near Kelowna

A missing five-year-old boxer named Max is causing a lot of concern for Kelowna residents

Sexual assault trial gets underway in Kelowna

Violent sexual assault detailed in court trial

Construction of Kelowna’s two tallest buildings commences

One Water Street will feature residential towers of 36 and 29 storeys

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Cutting housing speculation, adding childcare spaces were the highlights in NDP speech

Vernon Carnival puts wrap on ‘wonder’-ful event

58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival – Carnival in Wonderland – a hit with attendees

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

Okanagan Olympian Naude responds to compassionate Canadians

Women’s moguls skier disqualified in super final, losing shot at medal

B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

Letter: Council caved to developer on Central Green

Kelowna letter-writer expresses disappointment with council on major project

Most Read