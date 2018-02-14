Chiefs battle Steam for second-place finish

Kelowna trails Summerland by one point for second place in the Okanagan Division

Joseph McLeod and the Kelowna Chiefs will visit the Summerland Steam on Friday in a battle for second place. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

With the KIJHL regular season wrapping up this weekend, the battle for second place in the Okanagan Division will come down to the wire. With two games remaining for each team, Summerland (26-15-1-3) leads the Kelowna Chiefs (25-15-1-4) by a single point. The two teams will meet head on this Friday night in Summerland, before the Chiefs close out the season Saturday at home to the Princeton Posse.

Face off at Rutland Arena is 7 p.m.

With the Chiefs and Steam to face off in the opening round of the post-season, home ice advantage will be at stake over the final days of the regular campaign.

Kelowna is coming off a split of two games against northern opponents over the weekend.

On Saturday in Quesnel, Zach Erhardt scored at 4:05 overtime to send the Chiefs to a 4-3 victory over the Kamloops Storm.

On Sunday afternoon in 100 Mile House, the Wranglers downed Kelowna 6-3.

