MIAMI — The Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl 54.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday to capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Kansas City scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back from a 20-10 deficit after three quarters.

