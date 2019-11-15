The Kelowna Chiefs’ Kayson Gallant and Porter Dawson celebrate a goal at Rutland Arena. (Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative)

Chiefs’ dominance keep Rutland’s team atop the league

The Kelowna Chiefs are once again a top team in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League

Once again, the Kelowna Chiefs are one of the top teams in the entire league.

Fans of Rutland’s team may remember the record-breaking season the Chiefs had last year when they won 43 games only to watch last year’s run end in heartbreak when the team was eliminated from the playoffs before reaching the B.C. Provincial Junior B Championships.

Now, nearly halfway through the new season, the Chiefs are once again looking like a dominant force in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League with a 14-3 record for 28 points: fourth best in the league and trailing first place by only a single point.

At the start of November, the Chiefs were ranked the second best team in the province.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs named No. 2 Junior B team in B.C.

Like the majority of junior hockey teams, the Chiefs’ yearly roster is almost always in flux with new players coming in and players moving on in their careers.

Last season, the Chiefs were led by Brody Dale who registered 123 points in 45 games last season. Dale has since moved on to the Alberta Junior Hockey League and going into the new season, the Chiefs had an opening for who would step up in the point production.

Enter second year forward Kayson Gallant.

The Chiefs new leading point producer has 32 points in 17 games so far this season and has helped step up for Kelowna as Rutland gears up for another, and hopefully more successful, playoff run in the new year.

READ MORE: Rockets’ Novak receives 8-game suspension

Supporting Gallant in the Chiefs quest to continue last year’s point and hot streak are goalie Braeden Mitchell and rookie sensation Porter Dawson.

Mitchell ranks as the leagues fifth best netminder with a 10-2 record, a 2.38 goals-against-average and an overall save percentage of .923 while playing the second most game so far this season among the leagues’s starting goalies.

Kelowna native and eighteen-year-old Dawson, who played in one game with the Chiefs last season and starts the 2019-20 season as a bona fide rookie has made the leap to play among the league’s best.

With 28 points in 17 games, Dawson has cemented his spot among the Chiefs’ top lines and leads all KIJHL rookies in points.

Gallant and Dawson currently sit third and fourth respectively in league point leaders.

The Kelowna Chiefs continue their season when they host the Kamloops Storm on Friday night at the Rutland Arena.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks
Next story
Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

Just Posted

Rockets’ Foote powers Team WHL to shoot-out victory at Canada Russia Series

Foote picked up two goals and the shoot-out winner in Thursday’s series final

Kelowna man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in washroom

The camera was found in a washroom at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23

Immaculata students giving back to Central Okangan Food Bank

Turkey drive will take place at school on Nov. 25 from 7:30 to 10:00 a.m.

Chiefs’ dominance keep Rutland’s team atop the league

The Kelowna Chiefs are once again a top team in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League

Rutland Veterans Club reflects back over the years

Weekly events like darts, pool, karaoke have kept the unit and members thriving

VIDEO: Kelowna brew pub opens new tasting room

Dan Taylor takes a tour of BNA’s renovated tasting room

Morning Start: The man who invented the Pringles can was buried in one

Your morning start for Friday, November 15, 2019

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says

Charter of Rights and Freedoms says someone charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a reasonable time

Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Dallas is 6-0-1 in last seven outings

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Malakwa woman still in the running for winning American baking show

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian competing on the Holiday Baking Championship

BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

New Okanagan resident building skills and community

The Respect Works Here November Multicultural Community Champion

Most Read