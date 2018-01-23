Chiefs get weekend sweep, visit Saints Friday

Kelowna has five wins and an overtime loss to start 2018 in KIJHL

The Kelowna Chiefs look to keep a strong month of January going when they visit the North Okanagan Knights Friday in KIJHL action. Face off at Nor-Val Centre is 7 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Jason Tansem’s club will be home to the Princeton Posse. Game time at Rutland Arena is 7 p.m.

The Chiefs have yet to lose in regulation in 2018, with a 5-0-1 record in six games.

Kelowna is coming off a 4-3 overtime win Saturday over the division-rival Summerland Steam. Devin Sutton’s second of the game on a power play 28 seconds into the extra session was the game winner.

Highlight: Overtime. The Chiefs power play carries over from regulation. @Cole_willaaayy fakes the shot, and passes to @BrodyDale9 he throws it in front and Devin Sutton scores his 2nd goal of the night. Chiefs win! The trio of Williams, Dale and Sutton generated 3 goals tonight. pic.twitter.com/YVx4KmrT4t — Justin McCartney (@KChiefsVoice) January 21, 2018

Joseph McLeod stopped 36 shots in the Kelowna net for his fifth straight win since joining the Chiefs.

A night earlier in Princeton, the Chiefs drubbed the Posse 10-4. Captain Brett Witala had a huge night with two goals and six points, while Brody Dale added a goal and four assists.

