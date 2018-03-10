Chiefs’ forward Tyler Love battles Coyotes’ defender Cody Allen in KIJHL playoff action Saturday in Kelowna. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

Chiefs pull even with Coyotes in KIJHL playoffs

Kelowna wins 6-2 on Saturday to tie Okanagan Division final 2-2 with Osoyoos

Home ice proved to be the great equalizer for the Kelowna Chiefs.

Captain Brett Witala returned the lineup and had five points as the Chiefs downed the Osoyoos Coyotes 6-2 Saturday night in KIJHL playoff action at Rutland Arena.

Witala, who had a goal and four assists, was back with Kelowna after serving a two-game suspension for a check-from-behind major in Game 1.

Devin Sutton had two goals and two assists and Brody Dale added a goal and four points to help Kelowna even the best-of-seven Okanagan Division final at two games apiece.

Joseph McLeod stopped 37 shots for the Chiefs in front of 443 fans at Rutland Arena.

After dropping the first two games of the series in Osoyoos, the Chiefs rebounded with back-to-back wins on home ice.

Game 5 of the series goes Monday night at the Sun Bowl, with Game 6 back in Kelowna on Tuesday night. Face off a Rutland Arena is 7 p.m.

