Joseph McLeod stopped 28 shots in the Kelowna Chiefs’ shutout of Summerland Tuesday. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

Chiefs rolling towards KIJHL playoffs

Kelowna defeats Summerland 9-0 on Tuesday at Rutland Arena for 8th win in 9 games

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Kelowna Chiefs are on a roll.

Jason Tansem’s club has won eight of its last nine KIJHL games, the latest a 9-0 drubbing of the rival Summerland Steam Tuesday at Rutland Arena.

Brody Dale had two goals and four assists, while Brett Witala added a goal and five points as Kelowna (24-14-1-4) moved past the Steam into second spot in the Okanagan Division.

Joseph McLeod stopped all 28 shots he faced in the Chiefs’ net for his second shutout of the season.

The Chiefs have four games remaining in the regular season, including two this weekend up north.

On Saturday in Quesnel, Kelowna will take on the Kamloops Storm. On Sunday, the Chiefs visit the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The Chiefs close out the regular season at home Saturday, Feb. 17 against the Princeton Posse.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coyotes basketball launches junior program
Next story
Warriors offense erupts in win over Surrey

Just Posted

Pothole problems keeping Kelowna city staff busy

Road maintenance crews are working to fix problem areas.

Ongoing overdose crisis needs a different approach, says health authority

“We should look at legalizing some of these drugs so they can be made safer and regulated.”

West Kelowna flasher sentenced to one more day

A man who pleaded guilty to exposing himself to children sentenced

Kelowna city councillor re-elected water board chair

Tracy Gray to remain as Okanagan Basin Water Board chair

New program to help homeless in West Kelowna

Social services organization to team up with Westbank United Church to assist those in need

Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL Today: West K whomps Eagles and Interior titans clash

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Find Your Fit makes Okanagan stops

Career choices on tap in Lumby Thursday, Summerland Tuesday

Chiefs rolling towards KIJHL playoffs

Kelowna defeats Summerland 9-0 on Tuesday at Rutland Arena for 8th win in 9 games

Highway 1 to reopen following crash

A collision between two semi-trucks shut down the Trans-Canada Tuesday night

Warriors offense erupts in win over Surrey

Ryan Steele scored twice in BCHL win at Royal LePage Place

New CAO halts question period at first council meeting

“I’m quite concerned with what’s happening here,”

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

Most Read