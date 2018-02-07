Chiefs rolling towards KIJHL playoffs

Kelowna defeats Summerland 9-0 on Tuesday at Rutland Arena for 8th win in 9 games

Joseph McLeod stopped 28 shots in the Kelowna Chiefs’ shutout of Summerland Tuesday. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Kelowna Chiefs are on a roll.

Jason Tansem’s club has won eight of its last nine KIJHL games, the latest a 9-0 drubbing of the rival Summerland Steam Tuesday at Rutland Arena.

Brody Dale had two goals and four assists, while Brett Witala added a goal and five points as Kelowna (24-14-1-4) moved past the Steam into second spot in the Okanagan Division.

Joseph McLeod stopped all 28 shots he faced in the Chiefs’ net for his second shutout of the season.

The Chiefs have four games remaining in the regular season, including two this weekend up north.

On Saturday in Quesnel, Kelowna will take on the Kamloops Storm. On Sunday, the Chiefs visit the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The Chiefs close out the regular season at home Saturday, Feb. 17 against the Princeton Posse.

