Classic playoffs set at Vernon Curling Club

Six teams in both women’s and men’s events remain in hunt for top prize money

The playoffs are set at the Prestige Hotels and Resorts Curling Classic at the Vernon Curling Club.

The women’s and men’s quarterfinals will kick things off Sunday, Oct. 2, at 9 a.m.

On the women’s side, Satsuki Fujisawa will face Ikue Kitazawa in an all-Japan matchup. The winner advances to face Jessie Hunkin of Edmonton in the semifinals at 12 p.m.

The other women’s quarterfinals has Kayla Skrlik of Calgary taking on Eun Ji Gim of Korea at 9 a.m. The winner moves to the final four at 12 p.m. and a date with Corryn Brown of Kamloops.

On the men’s side, an all-B.C. quarterfinal features Brent Pierce of Kelowna taking on Sebastien Robillard of Port Coquitlam. The winner advances to a semifinal matchup against Riku Yanagisawa of Japan at 12 p.m.

Japan’s Kohsuke Hirata will play a 12 p.m. semifinal against the winner of the 9 a.m. quarterfinal game between Cameron de Jong’s Penticton/Vernon rink and Sean Geall of New Westminster.

The de Jong foursome includes Matt Tolley of Penticton at third, and the all-Vernon front end of Erik Colwell at second and John Slattery playing lead.

The championship games in both draws will be at 4 p.m. Sunday.

