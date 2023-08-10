The Kelowna Falcons 2023 campaign came to end on Wednesday, Aug. 9 after a loss to the Bellingham Bells. (@kelownafalconsbaseball/Instagram)

The Kelowna Falcons 2023 campaign came to end on Wednesday, Aug. 9 after a loss to the Bellingham Bells. (@kelownafalconsbaseball/Instagram)

Closing time: Kelowna Falcons season comes to an end in Bellingham

It was the first time the Falcons made the playoffs since 2018

The final out has been made on the Kelowna Falcons season.

On Wednesday night (Aug. 9), the Falcons fell to the Bellingham Bells 5-3, losing the West Coast League’s (WCL) opening round series 2-0, and eliminating Kelowna from the postseason.

After three scoreless innings, Kelowna got out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Konnor Palmeira.

The teams than exchanged two run innings as the Bells collected a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth by the Falcons stormed back with two runs in the top of the fifth. Bellingham added another run in the bottom of that inning to tie the game at three.

Bellingham took the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Daryl Ruiz hit a home run, making it 4-3. The next inning, Coleman Schmidt also hit a solo home run, making it 5-3.

The Bells would shut the Falcons down the rest of the way, as they had just two baserunners in the final three innings.

Blaine Hardy suffered the loss for the Falcons, allowing all five runs over 6.2 innings. He struck out four batters.

Despite not winning a playoff game this season, the Falcons took a step forward as it was their first time making the playoffs since 2018.

READ MORE: Let’s get Kraken: West Kelowna Warriors to take part in BCHL showcase in Seattle

READ MORE: Blizzard forecast in Okanagan Thursday to benefit BC Children’s Hospital

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BaseballBellinghamKelownaLocal SportsOkanaganWest Coast League

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Let’s get Kraken: West Kelowna Warriors to take part in BCHL showcase in Seattle
Next story
From Penticton to OK Falls: Swimmers conquer Skaha Lake for Ultra Swim

Just Posted

The Ross Moore Lake Wildfire south of Kamloops. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops over 7,000 hectares, though with favourable forecast

New EV charging stations have been installed at Big White. (Submitted)
Electric vehicle charging now available at Big White

Wild Things Rehabilitation Society is building its new facility in East Kelowna. (Photo/Facebook)
Okanagan Wildlife Rescue doubles down to build rehab centre

Some outrageous outfits from a past Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo’s Fancy Pants Golf Tournament. (Submitted)
Fun, fancy, and hopefully no fores at upcoming Kelowna charity golf tournament