College Sports: OC playing for gold, UBCO volleyball hanging on

It’s playoff season in post-secondary sports and Okanagan College is going for gold while UBCO volleyball is still alive.

In the Pacwest, the number three seed Okanagan College Coyotes women’s basketball team is off to the finals after beating the number two seed Capilano Blues on Friday afternoon 82-73.

Down going into the fourth quarter, the Coyotes mounted a comeback and outscored the Blues 28-11 in the frame. Paloma Niz Velazquez scored 11 of her team-high 20 points in the quarter.

The Coyotes will take on the number one seed Vancouver Island University Mariners in the gold medal game. Tip off is today (March 5) at 5:30 p.m. at Columbia Place.

As for UBCO, both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams kept their seasons alive on Friday night in the USPORTS playoffs.

The ninth seeded men’s team earned their first ever playoff win on Friday night, beating the 10th seeded and tournament hosts Winnipeg Wesman in five sets. Cameron Vanderveen and Caleb Funk led the way with 15.5 points each but it was a total team effort. Now 1-1 in their playoff pool, the men need to win on Saturday against the 0-2 Manitoba Bisons to have a chance to advance to the second round. The action gets underway at 5:45 p.m. Pacific time.

Playoffs are all about upsets and that’s what the women’s team accomplished on Friday night as they beat the sixth seeded Saskatchewan Huskies in four sets. Jade Bussard led the way with 29.5 points.

Like the men’s team, the women are facing an 0-2 Bisons team on Saturday and need a win to advance to the second round. Their game begins at 1 p.m. Pacific time.

Both the UBCO men’s and women’s basketball teams lost Friday, putting an end to their seasons. The men’s cinderlla story came to an end as they lost to the 10th seed Manitoba Bisons. The 13th seed women’s team lost 69-63 to the 14th seed MacEwen Griffins.

