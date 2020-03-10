Game 1 of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s North Island playoff final between the Oceanside Generals and Campbell River Storm, set for March 10 at Oceanside Place in Parksville, has been postponed. (File photo)

Concerns over COVID-19 prompt postponement of Vancouver Island junior hockey game

Several players reported to be self-isolating for influenza-like symptoms

A Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoff game has been postponed as a precaution, with league officials citing concern over the ongoing health situation involving COVID-19.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven North Division playoff series between the Quality Foods Oceanside Generals and Campbell River Storm was scheduled for tonight (March 10) at Parksville’s Oceanside Place. Reports indicate the game has been pushed back to March 14.

BC Hockey chief executive officer Barry Petrachenko said the extra precautionary measure was taken in consultation with BC Hockey.

RELATED: VIJHL North Division Final schedule set

Currently no player or staff member on either team has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (coronavirus), however several players are self-isolating for influenza-like symptoms on the recommendation of public health officials.

Generals team president Gerry Bickerton did say Oceanside’s players “are 100 per cent healthy.”

Petrachenko said the VIJHL, in consultation with BC Hockey and Island Health, is taking the necessary measures and being extremely cautious.

“The health and safety of our participants is our priority,” he said. “The VIJHL and BC Hockey will communicate any updates to this situation, including the rescheduled dates of games, when it becomes available.”

No other league playoff games or provincial hockey championships have been postponed.

“BC Hockey is working closely with Hockey Canada and the provincial and regional health authorities to monitor all situations daily,” said Petrachenko.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CoronavirusJunior B HockeyVancouver Island Health Authority

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man games lost to injury extends to 164 for Kelowna Rockets

Just Posted

Two-vehicle accident backs up traffic along Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The accident occurred at around 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon

Breach of trust charges against former Kelowna cop continue to wind through court

Brian Mathew Burkett is facing seven counts of breach of trust as well as three civil suits

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick urges government to replace Rutland Middle School

The school is 72 years old

Property crime on the rise in Kelowna: City official

Darren Caul said a population increase and homelessness have been some attributing factors

Surrey man accused of West Kelowna murder ‘shocked’ when told he was being investigated

Nurses who attended to Danjou described him as compliant and emotionless during his time in hospital

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 4

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for today and tomorrow

B.C. man arrested, Mountie hurt after string of vehicle thefts ends in police chase

Two police cars rammed as officers pursued suspect

Most Read