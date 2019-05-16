Country stars and former NHL’ers hit the ice in the South Okanagan

Pics and Sticks charity hockey event includes a hockey game and round of golf all for charity

Stanley Cup winners and country music stars lined up beside some lucky local minor hockey players at the Pics & Sticks charity hockey game on Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The game pitted the Edmonton Oilers alumni members, including honorary alumni and Canadian country music star Gord Bamford against the NHL Alumni that has its own Canadian music star, Vancouver-based Aaron Pritchett.

