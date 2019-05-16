Country stars and former NHL’ers hit the ice in the South Okanagan

Pics and Sticks charity hockey event includes a hockey game and round of golf all for charity

Stanley Cup winners and country music stars lined up beside some lucky local minor hockey players at the Pics & Sticks charity hockey game on Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

READ MORE: Country singer brings sports and music together for fundraiser

The game pitted the Edmonton Oilers alumni members, including honorary alumni and Canadian country music star Gord Bamford against the NHL Alumni that has its own Canadian music star, Vancouver-based Aaron Pritchett.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Young guns grab revenge victory at 37th Ensign Rugby Cup

Just Posted

Accused confessed to police he hit murder victim with hammer

Jurors watch video footage of Steven Pirko telling officers about deadly night

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rainy day on the way

Rainy weather is expected to continue tomorrow

Rescue crews rushing to Knox Mountain Park

Crews preparing for possible high-angle rescue

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Okanagan man claims mental illness compels him to drive illegally and defy court orders

A Hedley B.C. man who claims he has a mental illness that… Continue reading

Most Read