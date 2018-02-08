The Coyotes are kicking off their 11th season with a series of exhibition games in the U.S. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Coyotes open season in the Arizona sun

Geoff White’s Okanagan College baseball team will play 14 games in eight days in the desert

The desert sun will provide the backdrop for the Okanagan College Coyotes who kick off the 2018 baseball season this week with their annual winter trip to Arizona.

Beginning Friday, Geoff White’s Canadian College Baseball Conference team will play 14 exhibition games in an eight-day span against U.S.-based college programs.

Among OC’s opponents will be three schools cited in Perfect Game’s pre-season rankings of junior colleges—No. 4 College of Southern Nevada, No. 7 Central Arizona College and No. 12 Yavapai College.

“It’s an opportunity to get a ton of games in a short time, in good weather against some really good competition,” said White, the Coyotes head coach and program manager. “It usually takes a game or two to shake off the rust, then the guys start to find their game. There’s no better way for us to kick off the season.”

The Coyotes, who are making the trip to Arizona for the seventh straight year, have 38 players on the roster this season, including 13 freshman.

White said it’s one of the more experienced OC teams to hit the field in the program’s 10-year history.

“We have an older group this year, we have six fifth-year seniors and good group of fourth-year guys,” said White. “We have a lot of experience and hopefully that will be an advantage for us when it comes to conference play this season.”

White’s club will be led into battle in 2018 by the likes of senior Davis Todosichuk, and fellow outfielders Jeremy Buckley and Alex Russell.

Leading the infield are fifth-years Brandon Graham, Jared Dulaba and Jared Frew, while Jake Fischer and Jacob Holland are returning behind the plate.

The pitching staff will be anchored by fifth-year seniors Cole Parussini and Brandon Becking, and fourth-years Zac Yandeau and Trevor Brigden.

Upon returning home, the Coyotes will visit Douglas College for a pair of exhibition games, March 3 and 4, then will host Edmonton in a pre-season series March 16 to 18 at Elks Stadium.

OC will open the CCBC regular season the following weekend in Kelowna against the seven-time defending league-champion Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs.

Coyotes, A’s fundraiser…

The Coyotes and Okanagan Athletics baseball teams will host a Trivia and Comedy Fundraiser Evening on Friday, March 6 at Okanagan College.

Proceeds from the event go to support the growth and development of the two Kelowna-based baseball programs.

In addition to trivia and comedy, there will be prizes and a silent auction.

There will be a cash bar and some light appies provided by Moxies Grill and Bar.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., trivia begins at 7:15 p.m., followed by comedy at 9:30 p.m. at OC KLO Campus Centre for Learning.

Early bird tickets are $45 each (until Feb. 13) and are available at eventbrite.ca.

Cash donations and sponsorship inquiries can be made by contacting Lisa Tongue at 250-870-8243 or by email at lisatongue@shaw.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets drop Giants in key divisional matchup

Just Posted

First day advance poll numbers in Kelowna West

Elections BC says 842 ballots were cast on the first of six days of advance voting in byelection

Update: Kelowna school mourns death of popular teacher

Rutland Senior Secondary students in shock over the sudden death of one of their teachers

Smoking exhaust fan causes scene at salon

Firefighters were called to a salon in West Kelowna for a smoking exhaust fan

Public urged to get involved with Kelowna’s plan to address homelessness

The Journey Home task force outlines numerous ways public can participate in process

Alberta’s B.C. wine ban condemned by Kelowna West byelection candidates

Ban called ‘petty,’ ‘ugly side’ of politics and ‘sabre-rattling’

Rockets drop Giants in key divisional matchup

Kelowna ends two-game slide Wednesday in first of four games in six days against B.C. opponents

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

In a series of Tweets, the Alberta Premier claims BCers support wine ban

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

Cheer for the Okanagan athletes competing at the PyeongChang Olympics

A guide to what athletes from the Okanagan are competing in the Olympics and how to watch

Heart month at Peachland seniors

Our Peachland seniors writer talks about February being heart month at the Peachland Seniors

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Column: Is your mortgage renewing this year?

Kelowna columnists say mortgage renewal time provides an opportunity for homeowners

Letter: Let’s celebrate our health care system

Kelowna letter-writer says it’s time to give credit where credit is due

Most Read