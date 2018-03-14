Coyotes oust Chiefs from KIJHL postseason

Osoyoos defeats Kelowna in six games in best-of-seven playoff series

The Kelowna Chiefs shake hands with the Osoyoos Coyotes following their second round KIJHL playoff series. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

The Osoyoos Coyotes were the team to beat all season long in the KIJHL’s Okanagan Division.

The same held true in the postseason.

The Coyotes downed the Kelowna Chiefs 3-1 Tuesday at Rutland Arena to win best-of-seven division final four games to two.

Osoyoos scored game’s first goal and led the rest of the way, sealing the series with an empty netter.

Captain Brett Witala scored the lone goal for the Chiefs in his final game of junior B hockey.

The Coyotes, who finished first in the division during the regular season, won the first two game of the series, only to see the Chiefs rebound to win Games 3 and 4 at home.

But Osoyoos regained control of the series with a 3-2 win on Monday at the Sun Bowl, then punched their ticket to the third round with Tuesday’s victory in front of 404 fans at Rutland Arena.

The Chiefs played some of their best hockey down the stretch of the regular season, finishing second in the Okanagan Division with a 27-15-1-4 record.

Kelowna then went on to defeat the Summerland Steam in seven games in the opening round of the postseason.

Brody Dale led the Chiefs in playoff scoring with eight goals and 23 points in 13 games.

The team’s 2018 spring camp is set for April 13 to 15 at Rutland Arena.

