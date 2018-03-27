Noah Wood-Jolivet (left) and Jared Frew celebrate a run scored against the PBA Dawgs Saturday afternoon at Elks Stadium. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

Coyotes split with Dawgs to open season

Okanagan College goes 2-2 against defending champs, heads to Nanaimo this weekend for CCBC action

The Okanagan College Coyotes held their own against the seven-time defending league champs on opening weekend of the Canadian College Baseball Conference.

At Elks Stadium, the hometown Coyotes split four games with the Prairie Academy Baseball Dawgs.

On Saturday, Geoff White’s club opened up with a 6-5 win over the Dawgs. Noah Wood-Joliet’s walk-off single in the seventh inning, scoring Jared Dulaba was the difference. Wood-Joliet led the OC offense with two hits and two RBIs, while Dulaba chipped in with three hits. Trevor Brigden picked up the win in relief.

In Game 2, Brandon Graham’s two-run double in the ninth inning sent the Coyotes to an 8-7 win over PBA. Jake Fischer had two hits, including a solo home run. Justin Lanigan earned the win with two innings of work in relief.

On Sunday, PBA turned the tables with a pair of a 4-1 wins over the Coyotes, to earn the split. In the first game, OC managed just three hits off Dawgs pitching.

In the series finale, Dylan Faulkner held the hot bat for the Coyotes with four of his team’s six hits.

The Coyotes (2-2) will head to Nanaimo this coming weekend for four games against the VIU Mariners (0-0).

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Warriors’ Marino commits to Colgate U

Just Posted

West Kelowna cops nab prolific bank robber

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in court at a later date

Body found in car along Myra Canyon Forest Service Road

Kelowna RCMP are calling the the file a sudden death and are investigating

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

Reel Reviews: Lara and Simon go to the movies

We say, “Either of these films will entertain.”

Symphony reignites Russian classic

OSO presents Peter and the Wolf April 6-8

Kelowna walks for peace

Residents gather to spread a message of inclusivity and peace

UPDATE: Kearns Creek dam near Willowbrook reaches capacity

Emergency officials urging residents to get on sandbagging, expect flooding

FTC is investigating Facebook over privacy practices

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook a week of privacy scandals

RCMP: Criminals use dark web to sell Canadians guns

Mounties warn of ilicit gun sales made to Canadians through dark web

Lawyer tight-lipped on alleged Stormy-Trump affair

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer won’t give evidence of alleged Trump affair

Canada joins U.S., Europe in expelling Russian spies for British poison attack

The scope of the mass expulsions appears to be unprecedented since the Cold War

RCMP catch car going 90 km/h over speed limit

Vehicle impounded for minimum of seven days, ticket issued for $483.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

B.C. residents with second homes under $400,000 don’t pay

Most Read