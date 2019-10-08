Nathan Lieuwen, the majority owner and president of the Cranbrook Bucks, at the podium with Scott Niedermayer and BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb in the background. Trevor Crawley photo.

Cranbrook Bucks expansion franchise joins BCHL

Hockey will be back in Cranbrook for the 2020-21 season after the departure of the WHL last March

The Cranbrook Bucks is the newest BCHL franchise.

In front of a crowd of fans and dignitaries at Western Financial Place, Nathan Lieuwen — the majority owner and president — announced the newest team to compete in the provincial Jr. A league, alongside BCHL comissioner Chris Hebb and Cranbrook mayor Lee Pratt.

Scott Niedermayer, a Hall of Fame NHL defenceman who was raised in Cranbrook, and Adam Cracknell, a Kootenay Ice alumni, are also involved in the ownership structure.

The team will compete in the 2020-21 BCHL season.

Hebb hinted that there may be a realignment of the league and that talks are ongoing with franchise governonrs.

More to come.


