Crosby hits 400 career goals

Penguins’ captain becomes 95th player to reach milestone

Sidney Crosby scored twice, including his 400th career goal, to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Bryan Rust snapped a tie with a third-period tally and Riley Sheahan also scored for the Penguins, who have won 12 of their past 17.

Goalie Matt Murray made 33 saves for the Penguins.

Kyle Brodziak scored for St. Louis, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Crosby jammed a shot under the pad of goalie Jake Allen from the side of the net at 3:31 of the second period. He becomes the 95th player in NHL history to reach the 400-goal mark. Crosby is the 25th to have 400 goals with more than 650 assists.

Crosby had been held scoreless in his previous 10 games.

The goal came 21 seconds after Brodziak scored to break a scoreless tie. He converted from close range off a pass from Chris Thorburn.

Rust scored on a breakaway at 1:05 of the third period to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Crosby added an empty-net goal with 2:48 left, his 19th of the season.

St. Louis appeared to take a 2-1 lead just 34 seconds before Rust’s goal on a tally by Paul Stastny, but video replay showed the puck was hit with a high stick.

WELCOME BACK

Pittsburgh RW Ryan Reaves returned to St. Louis for the first time since he was acquired by the Penguins in a trade on June 23, 2017. Reaves, who spent seven season as the Blues enforcer, was given a loud ovation when he came onto the ice for the first time.

NOTES: St. Louis C Paul Stastny played in his 800th NHL game. … Blues goalie Jake Allen started back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 27-29. … Pittsburgh has gone four games without a power-play goal, tying a season high four-game drought from Dec. 11-18. … St. Louis coach Mike Yeo was an assistant for the Penguins when they won the Stanley Cup in 2009.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Ottawa on Tuesday.

Blues: Travel to Nashville on Tuesday.

Steve Overbey, The Associated Press

