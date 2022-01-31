CSSHL Western Championships return to Penticton

Both boys and girls teams will compete in the upcoming Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships in Penticton. (Mark Brett - Western News file photo)

Tickets are going on sale this week for the 2022 Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships taking place March 8 to 20 in Penticton.

This will be the first time since the 2019/20 season that the CSSHL will run its Western Championships, and the sixth time the city of Penticton has hosted the event. This event provides CSSHL member programs and its staff and student-athletes, aged 13-18, with valuable opportunities and experience.

“We are excited to once again have Okanagan Hockey Group partner with Spectra to bring the CSSHL Western Championships back to Penticton for the first time since March 2020,” said Kevin Goodwin, chief operating officer of the CSSHL. “The support we receive from the city of Penticton, Travel Penticton, and the Western Hockey League allows us to put on a first-class event that highlights the very best in education-based hockey, while providing a great championship atmosphere and experience for our member programs to conclude their seasons.”

The CSSHL was established in 2009 and features around 26 Hockey Canada Accredited Schools, 81 teams and over 1,500 student-athletes across Canada and in Idaho including the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton.

Tickets are available online starting Feb. 3 at www.valleyfirsttix.com and in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC). Tickets are $20 for a day pass and $50 for a full tournament pass. Admission for spectators 18 years of age and younger are free.

The majority of games will take place at the Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Memorial Arena and South Okanagan Events Centre, along with a small number of games in Summerland.

The CSSHL and all participating parties will continue to follow COVID-19 safety plans and measures of all facilities and local governments to ensure the safety of all of those involved.

