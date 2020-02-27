There are 16 teams in Hope until March 1, competing in the BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

Curling provincials start with strong showing by Victoria teams

Sixteen teams competing in Hope for chance to represent B.C. at nationals

Victoria’s mixed double duos came out to win, at the first day of the provincial championships in Hope on Wednesday.

Five teams representing the capital city won their first draws of the 16-team competition.

In Pool A, Carley Sandwith and Cameron de Jong scoring 10 over their competitors, Hope Curling Club’s Debbie McKinney and Teery Foord, who scored zero.

READ MORE: Hope Curling Club set to welcome provincial championship in February

Connar Croteau and Karly King Simpson of Victoria and Campbell River also posted a win, as did Victoria’s Steph Jackson Baier and Corey Chester, and Duncan Silversides and Sasha Wilson.

Kayla Wilson and Troy Cowan, playing for Victoria, Tunnel Town/Delta, also earned their first win of the tournament.

Other teams winning on day one of the five day tournament were Royal City’s Gallaugher and Shannon Ward, Kelowna’s Elsie Everest and Adam Cseke and Chilliwack’s Rhys Gamache and Stephanie Prinse.

The teams are all vying for a chance to represent B.C. at the nationals in Manitoba, March 17-22. The action continues at the Hope Curling Club until March 1. There is no entrance fee and bleachers have been set up for better viewing.

For live results, visit CurlBC.

READ MORE: B.C.’s mixed doubles starts with ceremonial rock throw in Hope

 

