Derby action rolls into Vernon arena

Blood and pain are all part of roller derby, a rough and tumble sport that played out in Vernon Saturday.
And bloodshed was exactly what the event, titled April Pain, was all about. But not on the track.
The event served a greater purpose of raising awareness for BC Transplant and urging players and those in the crowd to sign up to be an organ donor.
Saturday capped off Organ Donor and Tissue Donor Awareness Week.
April Pain saw four teams take part in two games at Kal Tire Place. Both a women’s and a co-ed bout hit the arena, featuring local skaters and a Mainland Mashup. Teams taking part were: Farmers’ Slaughters, TCDD Wreckers, Vancouver Murder and Lords of the North.
It was the last home game of the season for the Okanagan Shuswap Roller Derby Association.
Their next appearance will be the May Open Scrimmage, May 23 at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong. The event is free to watch.
