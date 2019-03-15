New Jersey Devils’ Blake Coleman, left, watches the puck go wide of Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, right, of Sweden, as Nikolay Goldobin, of Russia, slides into Markstrom during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Friday March 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Devils rally to burn Canucks 3-2 in shootout

Vancouver held 2-0 lead early in third period

VANCOUVER — Damon Severson scored in the seventh round of the shootout to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.

The Devils had trailed 2-0 early in the third period before Kevin Rooney and Stefan Noesen scored goals 7:53 apart to force overtime.

Vancouver rookie Elias Pettersson broke out of a scoring slump with a power-play goal to open the scoring in the second period. The Canucks took a 2-0 lead early in the third when Tanner Pearson scored. Bo Horvat had two assists.

Rooney started the Devils’ comeback with a deflection at 5:41. Noesen made it 2-2 at 13:34 when he chipped Eric Tangradi’s pass behind Canuck goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Pettersson’s goal was his first in 12 games. It gives the 20-year-old Swede 59 points on the season — a team-leading 27 goals and 32 assists — and leaves him one point behind Pavel Bure and Ivan Hlinka for most points in a season by a Vancouver rookie.

Markstrom made 31 saves for the Canucks.

Goalie MacKenzie Blackwood made 25 stops for the Devils, who are 1-6-1 in their last nine games.

Before the game started, the Devils (27-36-9) were eliminated from playoff contention when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0. New Jersey is 14th in the Eastern Conference, six points behind the New York Rangers.

The Canucks (29-32-10) mathematically remain in the playoff hunt. They trail Arizona by nine points in the race for the final Western Conference wild-card spot.

Pettersson opened the scoring at 3:18 of the second period with New Jersey’s Drew Stafford off for tripping. He took a pass from Brock Boeser and ripped a shot from the faceoff circle over Blackwood’s shoulder.

RELATED: Motte scores twice in 11 seconds as Canucks beat Rangers

Vancouver also scored on a power play in Wednesday’s win over the New York Rangers. It’s the first time since November the Canucks have scored on the power play in back-to-back games.

Pearson scored with 1:42 gone in the third on an innocent looking shot from the top of the faceoff circle. Blackwood swung his stick, but the puck seemed to go underneath and between his pads.

The Canucks lost two defencemen in a scoreless first period.

Chris Tanev limped off the ice and headed to the dressing room after blocking a Kyle Palmieri shot during a Devils power play. He returned for a brief skate, but left the bench again. Ashton Sautner was hurt later in the period after blocking a shot with his right arm. He returned later.

NOTES: Canucks forward Jay Beagle didn’t take the pre-game skate and was replaced by Tim Schaller. … Canucks forward Antoine Roussel suffered a season-ending knee injury in Wednesday’s win over the Rangers. … The Canucks didn’t get their first shot on net until almost 6:30 was gone in the opening period. … Entering the game, the Canucks (237) and Devils (293) had combined for 530 man-games lost to injury. … The last time Vancouver won back-to-back games was Jan. 18 and Jan. 20 over Buffalo and Detroit.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

More Canucks coverage here

Previous story
NBA alumni comes to UBC Okanagan
Next story
Kelowna bobsledder looks to bridge financial gap

Just Posted

Rockets lose, fight for playoff lives Saturday night

The Rockets host the Giants Saturday night it what could be last game of season

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds today, warmer weather on the way

Environment Canada forecasting almost 20 C weather later next week

Kelowna bobsledder looks to bridge financial gap

Keefer Joyce, 25, is a 2022 Olympics hopeful

Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Students from KSS, RSS, and OKM walked out of class Friday to address climate change

Lake Country bakery compared to grandmother’s cooking

Oyama Sunblush Bakery is located on Oyama Road

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

When gunman advanced on New Zealand mosque, 1 man ran at him

Abdul Aziz, 48, is being hailed as a hero for preventing more deaths during Friday prayers in New Zealand

Girl, 12, missing from Williams Lake after last being seen near Highway 97

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Letter: Mayor has no interest in growth scenario

“I can only assume council is mishandling this file….”

Letter: SNC-Lavalin case raises concerns

Kelowna readers have more concerns with the events

Letter: SNC-Lavalin affair needs full investigation

As many as 9,000 jobs could be affected if the company shuts down

Prank to produced: Remembering the daredevils who waterskied behind a B.C. ferry

A look back at SS Princess Marguerite and her adventures as a ski boat

Edmonton boy found unharmed, Amber Alert cancelled

Mother and son found in Calgary following Amber Alert

Devils rally to burn Canucks 3-2 in shootout

Vancouver held 2-0 lead early in third period

Most Read