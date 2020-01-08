The North Okanagan Knights and Kelowna Chiefs played through double overtime to a rare stalemate on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Photo: Katherine Peters)

Double-OT between North Okanagan Knights and Kelowna Chiefs ends in draw

Tuesday game at Rutland Arena ends in 2-2 tie

The North Okanagan Knights took the division-leading Kelowna Chiefs through two overtime periods on Tuesday night in a game that ended in a rare draw.

The Knights had a lot to prove coming off an 8-3 loss to Princeton on Saturday, and the team rose to the challenge with 48 shots on goal in 70 minutes, while giving up just 33 at the Rutland Arena.

The Knights were quick out of the gate with 19 shots in the first period, and at one point out-shooting the Chiefs 12-1. Kevin-Thomas Walters scored his team-leading 18th of the season on a deflection two and a half minutes into the game, with assists from Tyler Cheetham and Bryan Brew. The goal gave his team the all-important first goal on the road.

The Knights’ lead would last for little more than a period. Porter Dawson scored both Chiefs goals on the night, which came less than two minutes apart in the second period. The latter came on the Chiefs’ only powerplay of the game after a bench minor was assessed to the Knights.

The Chiefs managed to weather two late-period penalties – both on Ethan Porter – to escape the second frame with a 2-1 lead.

It appeared as though the Chiefs were going to ride their one-goal surplus through the entirety of the third, until rookie Nic Bolin made things interesting. The Knights forward finished a play set up by Cade Enns and Tyler Olsen, scoring with two minutes left in regulation to knot the score at two goals apiece.

The first overtime period would solve nothing, and despite the extra space in the 3-on-3 double OT, neither team managed to beat the opposing goalie.

It was a strong rebound game for the Knights, who head back home to play the Kamloops Storm on Saturday, Jan 11. The Chiefs remain at home on Saturday for a date with the Princeton Posse. Princeton is the team closest to catching the Chiefs in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, though they still trail them by 12 points.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers score 7 in win over Wenatchee Wild

READ MORE: Kelowna team wins Barry Amies Bonspiel in Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rockets eyeing 3rd straight win in Wednesday battle against Royals

Just Posted

Water quality advisory issued for Black Mountain Irrigation District in Kelowna

The district said the advisory is due to a leak in the system’s primary water transmisison main

Kelowna community group urges the city to do more in the fight climate change

The Kelowna South-Central Association of Neighbourhoods voiced their concerns in a letter to city council

Two-vehicle crash near Harvey Ave in Kelowna

A two-vehicle crash was reported off Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon

Snowmobiler lucky to be alive after accident near Big White

The snowmobiler hit a tree and suffered serious injuries while out riding in the Greystokes area

Kelowna-based cannabis company Allied Corp. to appear on the silver screen

Behind the Scenes with Laurence Fishburne has selected Allied to be featured on two upcoming media segments

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Assessment value increases do not correlate with higher taxes, says Municipality

While property assessment values have increased in most communities in the Okanagan… Continue reading

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

‘High risk’ police search in Shuswap appears to be connected to home invasion

Three men in custody, charges include break and enter, robbery, firearms offences

Shuswap’s popular Margaret Falls trail closed again after heavy snowfall

Trail had reopened in the fall after being damaged by flooding in 2017

Five beds added to North Okanagan winter shelter

Turning Points winter shelter expands to serve 25 homeless a night following winter storms

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Most Read