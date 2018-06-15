Drivers satisfy need for speed with autocross

William Burgher Autocross races are timed events and are in a safe, controlled environment.

Bruce Stevenson admits he was once a young, aggressive driver who was known to occasionally speed up and down neighbourhood streets in his MGB.

Decades later, Stevenson hasn’t lost his passion for driving but now exercises his penchant for cars in a more confined, responsible manner.

Each Thursday night, Stevenson and other like-minded drivers gather in the parking lot at Okanagan College for Okanagan Autocross racing.

“We like to see people who speed on the streets get their aggression out by racing in a safe area,” said Stevenson, the director for Okanagan Autocross. “It’s all about safety and having some fun at the same time.”

An arm of the Okanagan British Car Club, Okanagan Autocross hosts timed events where drivers compete in a controlled environment, featuring course marshals and a strict set of rules.

Cars reach speeds of up to 50 km/h and, other than a few cones getting knocked over, Stevenson said any type of accident is “rare”. Cars are all handicapped to create a level playing field for each driver.

Okanagan Autocross also hosts the races in Vernon in the parking lot at Kal Tire Place.

For more information, go to okanaganautocross.com