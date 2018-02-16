Dillon Dube led the Kelowna Rockets to a 2-1 win Friday in Kamloops. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Dube leads Rockets past Blazers

Dillon Dube scores both goals as Kelowna edges BC rivals WHL action Friday in Kamloops

Dillon Dube scored twice to lead the Kelowna Rockets to a 2-1 win over the hometown Kamloops Blazers Friday in WHL action.

The Rockets (35-18-4-1), who rebounded from a 4-1 loss Wednesday to the Red Deer Rebels, lead the Victoria Royals for two points atop the B.C. Division.

With the game tied 1-1 in the second period, Dube, with his 27th of the season, put the Rockets ahead to stay.

Captain Cal Foote had assists on both Kelowna goals.

Brodan Salmond stopped 28 shots for the Rockets who were outshot 29-27 by the Blazers.

GAME SUMMARY

=The Rockets are back home Saturday night to host the Edmonton Oil Kings. Game time at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

