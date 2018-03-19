Dillon Dube had four goals and seven points in two games for the Rockets last week. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Dube named WHL player of the week

Kelowna Rockets forward enjoys strong finish to 2017-18 regular season

Dillon Dube closed out his last regular season in the Western Hockey League in style.

The Kelowna Rockets forward was named Monday as the WHL’s player of the week.

Dube, who was selected by the Calgary Flames in the second round, 56th overall, of the 2016 NHL draft recorded seven points (4G-3A) and a plus-five rating in two games this past week as the Rockets closed out their regular season on a five-game winning streak, helping them clinch their seventh B.C. Division title in franchise history.

In their division-clinching game Wednesday at Prospera Place against the Prince George Cougars, Dube recorded a pair of goals and three points in the Rockets’ 6-3 victory, scoring Kelowna’s second and fourth goals at even strength. He also recorded a primary assist on Kelowna’s third goal.

Playing in the Rockets’ home and season finale Saturday against the Vancouver Giants, Dube recorded a pair of goals and four points in an 8-1 victory. Dube scored Kelowna’s third and sixth goals in the game, picking up one primary and one secondary assist as well.

Dube and the Rockets will open the WHL playoffs Thursday at home to the Tri-City Americans.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Captain Cal Foote is Rockets’ MVP

Just Posted

City recommendation stinks says Kelowna developer

Troika Developments upset about city’s about-face on support of its Diamond Mountain project

Vernon police investigating sudden death near The Rise

Woman, 37, found unresponsive in home early on March 15; taken to hospital where she died

Kelowna boy donates hair to charity

An eight-year-old kicks off spring break with a buzz cut for charity

Closet cleanout this weekend in Kelowna

The Kelowna Closet Cleanout helps ladies update their wardrobe this while supporting local charities

Keeping the Okanagan on the Federal Radar

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr’s column

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Canadian Hall of Fame trio rocks the Okanagan

The Stampeders transport Vernon and Kelowna audiences to a time of tie-dye rock n’ roll

Spring melt uncovers dirty needles in Vernon

Vernon residents upset with number of needles being found around town with spring melt

US would host majority of games at 2026 World Cup

A decision on the winning bid will be made June 13 at the FIFA Congress in Mexico

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Disabled people needing general anesthetic wait too long, Adrian Dix says

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild on the ropes and Smoke Eaters reeling

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read