Ann Richards and the No. 1-ranked UBC Okanagan Heat will host the TRU Wolfpack Thursday -Image: UBC Okanagan Heat Athletics

Eight straight for top-ranked Heat

UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball unbeaten so far in 2018, 16-4 on the season.

With an eight-match winning streak under their belts, the No. 1-ranked UBC Okanagan Heat will take on the Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack in Canada West women’s volleyball action.

Game time at the Kelowna campus gym is 6 p.m.

The Heat (16-4) share second spot in the conference with UBC, while TRU is 7-13.

UBCO and the Wolfpack will meet again Saturday in Kamloops.

Steve Manuel’s squad is coming off a two-match sweep of the last place Winnipeg Wesmen (1-19) at the UBCO gym.

On Friday, the Heat swept to victory 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-17).

Third-year middle blocker Aidan Lea led the Heat 10 with kills on a hitting percentage of .667. Lea came into the game second in the conference in hitting percentage (.367). Outside hitter Ann Richards added nine kills.

On Saturday, the Wesmen managed to win a set before falling 3-1 to the Heat. (25-18, 25-11, 16-25, 25-17)

Michelle Jakszuk led the Heat to their eighth straight win with 17.5 points, including 14 kills with a hitting percentage of .303. Lea gathered 14.5 points, with 11 kills, while Erin Drew added seven kills.

Heat men

The Heat men’s playoff hopes continued to fade as they dropped both matches to the visiting Winnipeg Wesmen.

On Friday, UBCO was close in the first two sets before falling 3-0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-17)

Lars Bornemann led the Heat with a game-high 20 kills. Freshman Morgan Nichols finished with 32 assists and eight digs. Eli Risso had a game high 18 digs to take over top spot in the confernece with 180 total digs.

On Saturday, another sweep by Winnipeg (25-16, 25-20, 25-16).

Max Heppell led the Heat, nine kills, while Bornemann and Devon Cote each had seven.

The Heat (5-15) will host the TRU Wolfpack Thursday, with first serve at 8 p.m. The teams will meet again Saturday in Kamloops.

