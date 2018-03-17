The Ski2Tree lineup features nordic skiing, snowshoe running, mountain biking, road biking, running and paddling. -Image: Hoodoo Adventures

Elevation Series returns to the Okanagan

Hoodoo Adventures’ Ski2Tree in Kelowna set for March 18, Elevator Race March 24 in Penticton

Hoodoo Adventures is staging two events this month for sports enthusiasts in the Okanagan.

As part of the Elevation Series, the Ski2Tree Race will be held in Kelowna on Sunday, March 18 followed by the Elevator Race in Penticton on March 24.

Designed to appeal to a range of athletes, including competitive men and women, recreational groups, masters (55+), student groups (post-secondary), and teams of corporate companies and sports groups, the two race courses showcase the Okanagan’s outdoor recreation potential.

“We’re incredibly grateful to live in an area with stunning vistas and amazing terrain,” says Lyndie Hill, Hoodoo Adventures. “Where else can we partake in all these awesome sports on the same day at this time of year? From skiing to paddling, running and biking, both race courses will incorporate a fun mix of activities perfectly suited to the Okanagan’s incredible lakes, geography and climate.”

The second annual Ski2Tree will take participants from the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club to downtown Kelowna, crossing the finish line in front of the Tree Brewing Beer Institute after competing in the following sports: nordic ski, snowshoe run, mountain bike, road bike, run and paddle. Teams will descend 3,000 feet in 88km over six stages.

The following week, the seventh annual Elevator Race will see teams use six different activities to travel from Okanagan Lake in Penticton to finish atop Apex Mountain Resort. Featuring the following activities: paddle, road bike, run/snowshoe, mountain bike, nordic ski, alpine ski/board, the race will ascend 6,000 feet in 52km over six stages.

Participants can feel good in knowing that 100 per cent of the net proceeds from each race will be donated to the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society (YORS), a subsidy program that funds outdoor recreation opportunities for schools in the Okanagan.

Registration is open for both races. Participants can sign up with a team of up to seven people or as solo competitors. For full details, including pricing, and to sign up, please visit elevationseries.ca.

Hoodoo Adventures is seeking volunteers to assist with each event on race day (for two-five hour shifts between 8 am and 5 pm). On course directors are needed to help direct athletes on the road bike and run sections; timing captains are also required to assist with timing at each transition. For more details on positions and to apply, please email info@hoodooadventures.ca.

