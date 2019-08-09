Falcons celebrate a win last season. (Kelowna Falcons)

Eliminated from playoffs, Falcons return for final series of season

Kelowna starts their final series of season Friday night agains the Walla Walla Sweets

The Kelowna Falcons will conclude their 2019 season this weekend.

The Falcons are eliminated from the West Coast League playoffs, but will face their final test of the season by hosting the Bellingham Bells for a three-game series starting tonight (Friday) at Elks Festival.

Kelowna has gathered some big crowds this season pushing 1,000 fans per game, and this weekend will be last chance for Okanagan baseball fans to catch a Falcon game this summer.

“It’s great to see plenty of families out enjoying the entertainment,” said Falcons broadcaster Trevor Miller.

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun shine with season-opener win

After a five-game losing streak, the Bells come to Kelowna with the same amount of wins (seven) as the Falcons in the final and second half of the season, though they have six more wins overall through the season.

“We’re looking to finish off the season strong with one more series at Elks Stadium,” said Miller.

Kelowna’s bats have been hot and cold this season.

They scored 28 runs in a three-game series against the Bend Elks last weekend, but then only two runs in their latest series against the playoff-bound Walla Walla Sweets.

Previous story
Going the distance: Top Sun player looks to lead team back to glory
Next story
Kelowna Skating Club wins 4 medals at Wild Rose Invitational

Just Posted

Rutland ‘wet’ supportive housing project goes to Kelowna city council

Councillors will vote only on form and character of the building as land is already properly zoned

She Shed for sale in support of Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Escape to a personal oasis with this hot-ticket auction item for a good cause

Welcome home: Foundry Kelowna to reopen following July fire

A small kitchen fire forced the youth mental health centre from its facility for nearly one month

Kelowna Skating Club wins 4 medals at Wild Rose Invitational

The Alberta skating event featured teams from across country

BC Wildfire: Eagle Bluff blaze growth is positive

A total of 180 firefighters are now assigned to the blaze, and 20 attended to the fire overnight

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Cooler temperatures on the way after Okanagan’s hottest week of the year

Rain and cooler weather ahead!

Baby born on side of Highway 97

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

RCMP treating truck fire at Shuswap horse rescue as arson

Fire determined to have been intentionally set with an accelerant

Car, semi involved in Salmon Arm road rage incident on Highway 1

Police report car driver stopped in front of semi to confront its driver

Salmon Arm chips in for big ad in national magazine to leverage #1 status

Ad purchase comes on heels of city’s top community ranking

Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

North Okanagan ready to horse around at IPE

B.C.’s largest agricultural fair begins its 120th show Aug. 28

Most Read