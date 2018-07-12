Erbenich prime time for Dr. Lee

Prime-time players usually show up for big games. Phenom Del Erbenich delivered four goals when it mattered most as Dr. Lee Dental Center brushed off the Chick Kickers Tuesday night at Marshall Field #2.

It was the first loss of the North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League Masters Division season for the Kickers (11-1). Dr. Lee improved to 11-1 for a share of the penthouse.

The Floss crew opened the scoring with a penalty kick near the 15th minute after Erbenich was taken down in the 18-yard box by two defenders. Erbenich stepped up and buried the ball into the opposite corner from the diving Robyn Sherwood, who had only given up seven goals through 11 games.

Dr. Lee came to play and turned in a great team effort. Jennie Currie stripped the ball from a Kicker and sent a fabulous through ball to Erbenich, who went around the entire defence to make it 2-0.

Keeper Lisa Arrotta kept a few threatening shots out of the net and the Dental gals kept the ball moving in the second 45 with Erbenich stretching the lead to 3-0 by finishing a play involving Erin Scott and Julie Bolin.

The Erbenich show continued as she took a feed from Irene Arrotta and Riverdanced around the entire back line again before blasting the ball top cheddar.

The Chick Kickers kept the pressure on and Jess Tanner tapped in a loose ball on a fray with Jen Kemper drawing the assist.

Dr. Lee voted Stephanie Curtis the Kickers’ Player with Heart, with the Kickers voting for the Floss crew’s Paula Brownlee.

“They have an absolute superstar who did all the scoring and they definitely deserved it,” said Kickers’ coach Garry Dill. “We were quite overrun in the first half and then settled in a bit but too late. Sherwood still made some great saves. Joanne Lockhart was our MVP in the centre-half spot, battling hard all night.”

Michelle Connelly supplied a deuce as Rosters Sports Club grounded Courtesy Motors Sistas 5-2 at Marshall Field.

Renee Cooke and Becky McLennan also tallied for 4-6-2 Rosters, who earned one own goal. The Sistas (1-8-3) got snipes from Andrea Zubot and Sherri MacDonald. MacDonald converted on a breakaway pass from Zubot in the fifth minute. Zubot controlled a short pass from Judith Leon-Gallardo, deked the defence and went low corner.

Heart winners were Denise Bateman of Rosters and Jennifer Ternan of the Sistas.

Third-place TED United stayed closer to the co-leaders by dispatching Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers 6-1 at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm.

United (9-2-1) rang up two quick goals in the first half with the Controllers (1-7-4) starting play short a player. Marnie Brandle sent a brilliant cross to Karen Zupp who buried her own rebound. Zupp dedicated her goal in memory of her late father.

Brandle, Tara Murray, Elena Sookarow and Angela Durfeld were outstanding in the midfield, while Amy Shupe had a stellar night up front with some fabulous strikes denied by the United keeper. Michele Wernicke had a strong performance in goal, stopping several breakaways and blistering shots.

Gray Monk Impact stayed close to United by shutting down Vernon Liquor Store VQA 3-0 at Marshall.

Lou Sheehan, Michelle McPherson and Shelinda Morin handled the 8-4 Impact offence. Sheehan converted a feed from Sherri Rothwell, while McPherson connected from a wild angle after a cross from Derri Cooper and Morin tapped one in for further insurance.

Cooper handed the keeper gloves to dynamite defender Suzie Andrews for the final 10 minutes and showed fabulous hustle up front. Dani Moffat also sparkled at fullback. VQA dropped to 3-7-1.

RELATED: Phillips delivers for Gray Monk

@VernonNews

sports@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.