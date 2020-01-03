Harri Lill (right) and Marie Turmann (left) will be representing Estonia when the World Mixed Doubles Championships kicks-off in Kelowna on April 18 through 25. (Contributed)

Estonian mixed doubles curling team practicing in Kelowna this week

The two took the chance to practice on the same ice they will be playing on for the tournament

The World Mixed Doubles Championships is still a few months away.

But one team is already in Kelowna getting a lay of the land.

Harri Lill and Marie Turmann will be representing Estonia when the World Mixed Doubles Championships kicks-off in Kelowna on April 18 through 25 and they wanted a chance to come down early to get some time in on the same ice they’d be playing on for the tournament.

The Kelowna Curling Club welcomed the two with open arms, with GM Jock Tyre even offering them dinner at his home.

“While they may be the first team to come through Kelowna before the big event to practice, they won’t likely be the last as the April 18th start date is quickly approaching,” read a release from the curling club.

Over 60 teams are set to compete at the 2020 championships.

Tickets for the World Mixed Curling and World Senior Curling Championships are on sale now at kelownaworlds2020.ca.

