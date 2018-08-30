Coach Amar Talic of European Football School watches as Jerome Winter perfects his scorpion in a drill at MacDonald Park. (Photo Submitted)

European coaches impressed with Okanagan soccer skill

Vernon once again hosted the highly qualified coaches of European Football School.

Morning Star Staff

Vernon once again hosted the highly qualified coaches of European Football School (EFS) in what has become a regular stop on their annual province-wide coaching tour.

A total of 40 players from Salmon Arm to Kelowna attended a four-day camp at MacDonald Park, learning the technical, tactical, physical and mental aspects of the game.

While the smoke played havoc with most other outdoor activities last week, it was no match for the determination and enthusiasm of those wanting to improve their soccer game.

RELATED: Euro soccer finds groove

RELATED: For the love of the sport

Vernon’s Ian Murphy, camp co-ordinator and academy manager of Da Rua Futsal Club, said the training was tailored to the age of the player and the local conditions with emphasis placed on technical and tactical components and minimal physical exertion when conditions interfered.

Started by Saibo Talic in the 1990s after his unplanned arrival in Canada from his native Yugoslavia, EFS has grown by leaps and bounds based on their ability to deliver first-class coaching with measurable results. Operating as a supplemental coaching organization, the school through Saibo, and now his son, Amar, and their contingent of internationally certified coaching staff, have been responsible for countless youngsters realizing their dreams of playing in some of Europe’s biggest stadiums.

Previous generations that have passed through the hands of the Talics include Daniel Fernandes who was playing in partial obscurity in Vancouver, passed over by the local MLS team, but with guidance and dedication from EFS, played for Portugal in the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

Said Murphy: “Encouraging kids to dream and pursue their dreams is what it’s all about and what better way is there to show that, than through a real-life example like Daniel or the countless others that have been through the EFS system. In addition to the delivery of high-level training, EFS coaches also use these opportunities to identify promising talent that they then expose to international competition through tours and tournaments.”

Said Amar Talic: “I am most impressed by the talent there is in youth soccer in Vernon. In fact, the Interior of the province has proven to be a gold mine of talent for us in the past as witnessed by our most recent trip to the U.S. and Europe where we had 15 players from Salmon Arm, six players from Kamloops, six from Williams Lake, three from Whistler/Pemberton and two from Quesnel be a part of our touring squads.”

Murphy tabbed them as a huge success with every player taking away something whether it was a tactical improvement or a technical nugget to increase their enjoyment of the game.

Said Ben Clerke, who can’t wait to score his first bicycle goal in a game: “Keep practising and never give up.”

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna athlete looks to make it to the pros

Just Posted

Kelowna Fringe Festival fast approaching

A Taste of Fringe ignites the Rotary Centre Sept. 22

UBC Okanagan students return to campus for a new school year

Students and parents will be welcomed by the Heat

Blasting begins in West Kelowna

The blasting is a part of a new development near Westview Way

Kelowna city councillor expected to seek Conservative nomination

Tracy Gray is expected to announce she run for the Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative nomination

School zones come back into effect

School zones resume after Labour Day weekend

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

European coaches impressed with Okanagan soccer skill

Vernon once again hosted the highly qualified coaches of European Football School.

Season cooling in region with 82 wildfires still burning

To date there have been 417 fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre

VIDEO: B.C. farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

4th person arrested in shooting of Manitoba Mountie

The 42-year-old injured corporal is in stable but serious condition in hospital

Most Read