Evans scores in West Kelowna Warriors’ game one loss to Penticton

It wasn’t the start the West Kelowna Warriors were looking for as the team lost 8-1 in the opening game of the Interior Conference finals against the Penticton Vees.

After an intense but scoreless first period where both teams had great scoring chances, everything broke loose in the second.

Penticton exploded for six goals in the frame, including two by Jackson Nieuwendyk, son of NHL Hall of Famer Joe Nieuwendyk. They also got goals from Luc Wilson, Thomas Pichette, Bradly Nadeau, and Josh Nadeau.

The Warriors got their one goal in the frame, as John Evans scored shorthanded and unassisted at the 9:00 minute mark. The goal was much to the delight of West Kelowna fans that made their way to Penticton. It was his eighth of the postseason. He now leads the Warriors in playoff scoring and is tied for second in goals in the BCHL playoffs.

Warriors goaltender Johnny Derrick was pulled after the sixth Penticton goal.

The Vees would add two more in the third period as Pichette scored his second of the contest and Nieuwendyk scored a shorthanded goal to complete the hat-trick.

Kaedan Lane made 21 saves in the win for Penticton.

A quick turnaround will help the Warriors put game one in the past as they look to even the series tonight (April 30) in Penticton.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

