Every Child Matters jerseys & honouring a former teammate: West Kelowna Warriors home opening weekend

The Warriors opening weekend takes place at Royal LePage Place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

From left to right: #12 Brennan Nelson, #25 Aidan Reeves & #26 Christopher Duclair show off the Every Child Matters jerseys to be worn on Truth & Reconciliation Day when the Warriors take on the Wenatchee Wild in their home opener (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors/Contributed)

Hockey season starts this weekend around the Okanagan and the West Kelowna Warriors have announced their home opener details.

After kicking off the season Sept. 23 and 24 on the road against the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Victoria Grizzlies respectively, the Warriors will be hosting their home opening weekend on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1.

On the Friday, the Warriors take on the Wenatchee Wild while wearing special orange jerseys that read ‘Every Child Matters’ on the front for Truth and Reconciliation Day.

“We have the privilege of hosting our home opener on Truth & Reconciliation Day and help raise awareness for a very important message,” said Team President Chris Laurie. “We hope our Every Child Matters jerseys help spark conversation and raise funds for the Residential School Survivors Society. We encourage all West Kelowna residents to come out and support the event.”

There will be a silent auction during the game for the game-worn jerseys, with all proceeds going to the Residential School Survivors Society.

The team will also be holding a ceremony on the ice before the game on Saturday night against the Penticton Vees to honour former Warrior Parm Dhaliwal, who was found dead in a New York hotel in late July.

The home of the Warriors is Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

