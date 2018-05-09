Seattle Mariners lefthander and former Kelowna Falcons pitcher James Paxton is the second Canadian-born player ever to throw a no hitter. -Image: Kelowna Falcons

Ex-Falcon spins no hitter against Blue Jays

James Paxton, who played in Kelowna during the 2007 West Coast League season, gets no hitter Tuesday

A former Kelowna Falcon has a permanent place in Major League Baseball history.

James Paxton, 29, became just the second Canadian-born pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter, as the Seattle Mariners shutout the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre.

Toronto-born Dick Fowler was the first Canadian to toss no-hitter for the Philadelphia Athletics in 1945.

Paxton, from Ladner, walked three and struck out seven in the first complete game of his career.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Paxton pitched for the Falcons during the 2007 West Coast League season.

Falcons open June 1…

The Falcons will launch the 2018 West Coast League season Friday, June 1 at home to the Bellingham Bells. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. at Elks Stadium.

Bryan Donahue is back for his third season as field manager for the Falcons who will play this season in the North Division, with the Bells, Yakima Valley, Victoria, Wenatchee and Port Angelis.

For more information, on the Falcons’ shedule and tickets, see kelownafalcons.com

