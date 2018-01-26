Ex-Rocket Almond to play in Olympic Games

Forward Cody Almond will play with Switzerland next month in South Korea

Cody Almond, who plays pro hockey in Switzerland, has dual Swiss-Canadian citizenship -Image: Geneve Servette

Former Kelowna Rockets’ forward Cody Almond will play in next month’s Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The 28-year-old Calgary native, who plays pro hockey in Switzerland, will suit up for the Swiss national team in Pyeongchang.

Almond, whose grandmother was born in Switzerland, has dual Canadian-Swiss citizenship.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound centre played 25 NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, before signing with Geneve-Servette in Switzerland’s elite league for the 2012-13 season.

Almond is in his sixth season with Geneve-Servette and has played internationally at the Spengler Cup in Davos.

Almond played four seasons with the Rockets, helping lead Kelowna to the WHL title in 2009.

