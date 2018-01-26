Cody Almond, who plays pro hockey in Switzerland, has dual Swiss-Canadian citizenship -Image: Geneve Servette

Ex-Rocket Almond to play in Olympic Games

Forward Cody Almond will play with Switzerland next month in South Korea

Former Kelowna Rockets’ forward Cody Almond will play in next month’s Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The 28-year-old Calgary native, who plays pro hockey in Switzerland, will suit up for the Swiss national team in Pyeongchang.

Almond, whose grandmother was born in Switzerland, has dual Canadian-Swiss citizenship.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound centre played 25 NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, before signing with Geneve-Servette in Switzerland’s elite league for the 2012-13 season.

Almond is in his sixth season with Geneve-Servette and has played internationally at the Spengler Cup in Davos.

Almond played four seasons with the Rockets, helping lead Kelowna to the WHL title in 2009.

