Gage Quinney has signed a two-year, entry level deal with the NHL’s Golden Knights. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Ex-Rocket Quinney signs with Golden Knights

The Las Vegas native had 56 points, regular season and playoffs, in his one season with Kelowna.

Gage Quinney’s dream of one day playing pro hockey in his hometown a step closer to reality.

The Las Vegas native and former Kelowna Rockets forward has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Golden Knights.

Quinney played 182 games during his WHL career, including 43 regular season games with the Rockets, scoring 12 goals and adding 26 assists for 38 points.

Quinney added six goals and 13 points in 15 post season games, en route to capturing an Ed Chynoweth Cup with the Rockets in 2015. At the Memorial Cup that spring, he scored four goals and added an assist in five games to help the Rockets to the tournament final.

Quinney spent his first season out of junior hockey playing for the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers. The 5-foot-11, 200 pound forward notched 18 goals and 44 points in 45 games.

In 2017-2018, he played for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, the AHL affiliate to the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. In 57 games, Quinney posted 14 goals and 33 points, earning himself a two-year deal with the Golden Knights.

