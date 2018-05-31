Ryan Huska has been promoted to the Calgary Flames coaching staff. -Image: Stockton Heat

Ex-Rockets coach joins Flames staff

Ryan Huska, head coach in Kelowna from 2007 to 2014, is a new NHL assistant in Calgary

Ryan Huska has taken the next big step in his coaching career.

The former Kelowna Rockets’ bench boss was one of two new assistant coaches hired this week by the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

Huska and Geoff Ward will join Bill Peters’ staff to work alongside existing coaches Martin Gelinas, Jamie Pringle and Jordan Sigalet.

“I’m ecstatic,” Huska said on Calgaryflames.com. “Very honoured to be given this opportunity by Brad (GM Treliving) and Bill.

“Just like players at our level, we all try to work and get ourselves up to the next level.

“And that level is the NHL.”

Huska spent the last four seasons coaching the Flames’ affiliate in the American Hockey League, first in Abbotsford, then the last three seasons in Stockton, CA.

The 43-year-old Huska served 12 seasons on the staff of the WHL’s Rockets, the last seven as head coach.

He led Kelowna to the WHL championship in 2009 and a berth in the Memorial Cup in Rimouski, QC.

