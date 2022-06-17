Falcon Friday: Jacob Steels

Outfielder for Kelowna has pro baseball in his blood

It’s Falcon Friday! It’s time to get to know all about Kelowna Falcons outfielder Jacob Steels.

——

Steels played last season at Allan Hancock College (junior college); he is committed to the California Polytechnic State University Mustangs for the fall.

Question: Where are you from?

Answer: Santa Maria, California.

Q: What brought you here to Kelowna?

A: The views! I heard it was amazing here! Our head coach actually used to coach at my junior college. He saw what I was doing and wanted to get me out here on the team.

Q: It’s only been a few days but what are your thoughts on Kelowna so far?

A: Oh it’s beautiful! This is an amazing town! I have nothing but good to say about it, it’s awesome.

Q: What got you into baseball?

A: My dad was a big baseball player. I’ve been playing baseball probably since I could walk.

Note: Steels’ dad, Jim, played in 111 games over three seasons in MLB with the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, and San Francisco Giants.

Q: Who’s your favourite team?

A: The Oakland A’s. Not too many of us (this year) but I’m an A’s fan.

Q: What’s your pregame meal?

A: I just had a burger right now. They’re not as good as America I’d say but they’re really good.

Q: In n’ Out is overrated.

A: What?! No, it’s good!

Q: Do you have a pregame ritual?

A: Not really. I usually throw some in. I have my airpods with me so I’ll just play my pregame playlist.

Q: What’s your walk-up song?

A: In high school it was ‘Hypnotize’ by Biggie.

Q: What’s your best on-field memory?

A: My first year of junior college we actually won the conference title for the first time in 25 years and just being a part of that team was really cool.

Q: Who’s your biggest inspiration?

A: My dad.

Q: If you weren’t playing baseball, what would you be doing?

A: Probably playing football. I was a big football player in high school and decided to pick baseball and I’m loving that decision but I still love football too.

