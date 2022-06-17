Falcon Friday: Jacob Steels

It’s Falcon Friday! It’s time to get to know all about Kelowna Falcons outfielder Jacob Steels.
——
Steels played last season at Allan Hancock College (junior college); he is committed to the California Polytechnic State University Mustangs for the fall.
Question: Where are you from?
Answer: Santa Maria, California.
Q: What brought you here to Kelowna?
A: The views! I heard it was amazing here! Our head coach actually used to coach at my junior college. He saw what I was doing and wanted to get me out here on the team.
Q: It’s only been a few days but what are your thoughts on Kelowna so far?
A: Oh it’s beautiful! This is an amazing town! I have nothing but good to say about it, it’s awesome.
Q: What got you into baseball?
A: My dad was a big baseball player. I’ve been playing baseball probably since I could walk.
Note: Steels’ dad, Jim, played in 111 games over three seasons in MLB with the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, and San Francisco Giants.
Q: Who’s your favourite team?
A: The Oakland A’s. Not too many of us (this year) but I’m an A’s fan.
Q: What’s your pregame meal?
A: I just had a burger right now. They’re not as good as America I’d say but they’re really good.
Q: In n’ Out is overrated.
A: What?! No, it’s good!
Q: Do you have a pregame ritual?
A: Not really. I usually throw some in. I have my airpods with me so I’ll just play my pregame playlist.
Q: What’s your walk-up song?
A: In high school it was ‘Hypnotize’ by Biggie.
Q: What’s your best on-field memory?
A: My first year of junior college we actually won the conference title for the first time in 25 years and just being a part of that team was really cool.
Q: Who’s your biggest inspiration?
A: My dad.
Q: If you weren’t playing baseball, what would you be doing?
A: Probably playing football. I was a big football player in high school and decided to pick baseball and I’m loving that decision but I still love football too.
