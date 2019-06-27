Falcons’ bats take-off for 14 hits in victory

Kelowna beat the Portland Pickles 9-4 Wednesday night

The Kelowna Falcons soared to their sixth victory of the year Wednesday night.

The bats were hightailing for the Falcons as they hit a season-high 14 hits in the 9-4 victory over the Portland Pickles. Kelowna evened the series with the Pickles with the rubber-match coming Thursday night at Elks Stadium.

READ MORE: NHL stars return to Kelowna for charity slo-pitch game

READ MORE: Rockets select Czech forward with 1st pick at CHL Import Draft

The Falcons started slow, but it was a team win for the Falcons as they clawed back from a 0-3 deficit in the first inning. The bats came alive later; Cole Cummings had three RBIs and Tyler Grissom went 3-4 at the plate with a home-run. Kelowna’s bullpen settled the game and allowed the Falcons to keep the lead in the late innings, something they’ve struggled with in previous games this season.

Starting pitcher Gabe Smith retired five Pickles as Kelowna’s batters tied the game at three in the third inning.

The Falcons took control in the sixth inning adding three runs to secure the 9-4 win.

The series is concluded Thursday night with the annual Firefighter’s Night at 6:35 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets select Czech forward with 1st pick at CHL Import Draft
Next story
Okanagan lacrosse teams can soon play Princeton

Just Posted

Kelowna autobody shop ‘Gives a Puck’ about the United Way

Boyd Autobody and Glass donates $10,000 to charity hockey tourney

New acting Fire Chief for Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Wilson’s Landing

Ronaye Beck will take over the Chief’s duties on an interim basis starting July 1

Sidewalk construction to cause road closure in West Kelowna

Ross Road will be closed between Brentwood Road and Riffington Place beginning July 2

Public forum fails to ease Rutland residents’ frustration over McCurdy house

Rutland residents left with questions about Kelowna’s latest supportive housing project

Okanagan Residents say RCMP scarecrow officers are working

The idea first originated in Coquitlam

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

Joy of dance brought instructor to Summerland

For Amanda Frankham, dance is a way of life. Frankham, a dance… Continue reading

Home is where the heart is for NHL player from the South Okanagan

Duncan Keith of the Chicago Black Hawks opens the second phase of his OSNS playground project

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Okanagan lacrosse teams can soon play Princeton

Drop-in lacrosse game program deemed a success, organizer pushes for local league

South Okanagan man sentenced for flashing teen in public park

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was sentenced at the Penticton provincial courthouse

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Ancient remains discovered at Kamloops construction site

The exact age of the remains is not yet known but dates back to pre-European settlement in the area

Variances approved for Summerland mushroom farm

Variances were required for buildings on Garnett Valley Road property

Most Read