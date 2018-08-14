-Image: Kelowna Falcons

Falcons battle Knights for West Coast League title

Kelowna meets Corvallis in best of three final starting tonight at Elks Stadium

The Kelowna Falcons hope to bid a triumphant farewell to their hometown fans tonight when they open the West Coast League championship series at Elks Stadium.

The Falcons take on the Corvallis Knights in Game 1 of the best-of-three league final, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Games 2 and 3, if necessary, will be played Wednesday and Thursday in Corvallis.

It’s the second time in four seasons the Falcons have reached the WCL final.

Kelowna advanced thanks to a series win over the Bellingham Bells in the North Division final.

The Falcons defeated the Bells 7-6 Sunday in Bellingham to win the best of three series 2-1.

Pruitt player of the week

Falcons first baseman Dan Pruitt has been named the WCL’s player of the week.

Pruitt caught fire heading into the playoffs, going 12-for-22 with five home runs and 10 RBIs.

In the WCL North Divisional series, Pruitt went 5-for-8 with two homers versus a very formidable pitching staff in the Bellingham Bells.

