Falcons battle Knights for West Coast League title

Kelowna meets Corvallis in best of three final starting tonight at Elks Stadium

The Kelowna Falcons hope to bid a triumphant farewell to their hometown fans tonight when they open the West Coast League championship series at Elks Stadium.

The Falcons take on the Corvallis Knights in Game 1 of the best-of-three league final, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Games 2 and 3, if necessary, will be played Wednesday and Thursday in Corvallis.

It’s the second time in four seasons the Falcons have reached the WCL final.

Kelowna advanced thanks to a series win over the Bellingham Bells in the North Division final.

The Falcons defeated the Bells 7-6 Sunday in Bellingham to win the best of three series 2-1.

The @kelownafalcons advanced to the WCL Championship Series last night with a thrilling 7-6 win over the @bhambells. See our story about the WCLCS matchup between Kelowna and the @CorvKnights, which will begin on Tuesday night at Elks Stadium. https://t.co/1KH8d9SV0S pic.twitter.com/d3MV2YsnOW — West Coast League (@WCLBaseball) August 13, 2018

Pruitt player of the week

Falcons first baseman Dan Pruitt has been named the WCL’s player of the week.

Pruitt caught fire heading into the playoffs, going 12-for-22 with five home runs and 10 RBIs.

In the WCL North Divisional series, Pruitt went 5-for-8 with two homers versus a very formidable pitching staff in the Bellingham Bells.

