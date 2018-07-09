Falcons down Pickles, host Cowlitz for three

Kelowna takes two of three West Coast League games from Portland to lead North Division

The Kelowna Falcons used a three-run third inning and a five-run sixth inning on the way to a 9-4 win over the Portland Pickles in West Coast League action Sunday at Elks Stadium.

The Falcons, who are now 3-1 in the second half of the season, took two of three games in the series.

Grant Suponchick and Taylor Wright each drove in three runs while Davis Todosichuk hit his first career West Coast League home run with Andrew Alvarez and Travis Martizia having very strong outings on the mound as the Falcons picked up their first series win of the second half of the season.

The Pickles were first to get on the board in the 3rd inning of play as Carson Breshears plated a run with an RBI single, the first of his three RBI’s on the night to give the Pickles a 1-0 advantage before the Falcons had a response in the bottom of the inning.

Trent Tinglestad came up with the bases loaded and smashed a two-run RBI double down the right field to give the Falcons the lead and collect his league-leading 26th and 27th RBI’s of the season. Suponchick added an RBI groundout to round out the three-run inning for Kelowna and give them a 3-1 lead after three innings of play.

Portland pressured with a run in the 5th inning before Zander Clarke sent a solo home run to straight away center field for his 7th homer of the season that tied the game 3-3 in the 6th inning before the Falcons had a response, again, and came in the way of a big bottom half of the frame.

Suponchick came through and gave the Falcons their lead back with a two-run double to left center field and compiled his third RBI of the game to give Kelowna a two-run advantage before Taylor Wright made his presence felt, mashing a three-run home run to right field and his 3rd homer of the season completed a five-run frame and gave Kelowna an 8-3 lead.

The 7th inning saw the Pickles earn a run for the third consecutive inning before Davis Todosichuk did something he had not yet done in his three-year, WCL career: hit a home run. Todosichuk got a breaking ball and smashed it over the wall in left field for his 1st career home run in 185 at-bats and gave the Falcons a 9-4 lead in addition to giving everyone in the ballpark something extra to cheer about.

Travis Martizia shut the door on the 8th and the 9th innings to earn his first win of the season and went four innings in relief, allowing just a run while Andrew Alvarez started the game and went six innings, giving up three runs in a solid start. Colin Suter took the loss for the Pickles after relieving starter Nick Sparks, who lasted just three innings allowing three runs.

The Falcons (16-12) welcome the Cowlitz Black Bears (13-16) to town for a three-game mid-week series, beginning on tonight with a 6:35 p.m. start time.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Charlebois counts trick for Celtics
Next story
Gay takes bronze at nationals in Ottawa

Just Posted

Conservative justice critic brings justice reform concerns to Kelowna

MP Rob Nicholson set to address ‘troubling’ aspects of government’s planned changes today

Stewart concert coming to Kelowna on Nov. 1

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer touring across Canada

Letterkenny comedy tour comes to Kelowna

Stars of CraveTV original series to perform at Prospera Place on Dec. 17

Heat returning to Okanagan; not so much for Shuswap

Mercury likely to pass 30 C mark across Okanagan region

Caution summer road maintenance ahead

Okanagan-Similkameen drivers reminded to use caution as Argo crews do road work

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Reducing parking distance limits from fire hydrants could create 2,650 new parking spaces in Surrey, city staff say

Gay takes bronze at nationals in Ottawa

Okanagan Misson Secondary grad places third in 3,000 metre steeplechase.

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Falcons down Pickles, host Cowlitz for three

Kelowna takes two of three West Coast League games from Portland to lead North Division

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design by 2020

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

Most Read

  • Gay takes bronze at nationals in Ottawa

    Okanagan Misson Secondary grad places third in 3,000 metre steeplechase.

  • Falcons down Pickles, host Cowlitz for three

    Kelowna takes two of three West Coast League games from Portland to lead North Division