The Kelowna Falcons were winners Tuesday in Yakima Valley. -Image: Kelowna Falcons

Falcons drop Pippins for third straight win

Kelowna gets 15 hits in big West Coast League win Tuesday in Washington.

The Kelowna Falcons picked up their third win in a row with a strong offensive display from Ryan Fish and Dan Pruitt, who hit his second home run of the season, for a 9-2 victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins in the opener of their three-game series on Tuesday night at Yakima County Stadium.

Fish and Pruitt picked up three hits each while the Falcons collected 15 hits as a team to pick up their third win a row, including a six inning start from Jared Akin and a strong effort from the bullpen. The offensive attack starting in the first inning with Taylor Wright getting a sacrifice fly before Pruitt blasted a two-run shot into left field for a 3-0 lead after the 1st inning.

Four Pippins errors brought home two Kelowna runs in the 3rd inning before Fish had a two-out double and was later brought home by Cody Crowder for a 6-0 lead after three and a half innings. Tylor Nixon highlighted the 5th inning with a two-run double and another run pushed the Falcons advantage to 9-1.

Yakima Valley brought in a run in the 6th inning to end Akin’s night before handing off to the bullpen for three scoreless frames to close out the game, including a 1-2-3 inning by Travis Martizia in the 8th. Akin picked up his second win of the season while Matt Driver, the Pippins starter, took the loss.

The Falcons (6-7) continue their road trip on Tuesday with the second game of their three-game set against the Pippins (6-7) with the first pitch being set for 6:35 p.m.

