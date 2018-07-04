-Image: Kelowna Falcons

Falcons drop second straight to Lefties, wrap series tonight in Washington

Kelowna sits at 14-12 on the West Coast League season after second straight loss to Port Angeles

The Kelowna Falcons suffered their second straight West Coast League loss on Tuesday night, falling 16-6 to the hometown Port Angeles Lefties at Civic Field.

A seven-run second inning was the beginning of a rough night for the Falcons, especially on the pitching side of the ball. Port Angeles hit three home runs and had 16 hits as Kelowna took the series loss and will look to salvage the three-game series on Wednesday.

After the Falcons left the bases loaded in the first, the Lefties came through with a big second inning that would change the game. The Lefties compiled seven hits including a two-RBI double from Justin VanDebrake and a two-run home run from Ron Brown highlighted the seven-run inning for Port Angeles and took a 7-0 lead into the 3rd inning.

The Falcons attempted a comeback in the 3rd inning as they brought home three runs and sent nine batters to the plate. Steffen Torgersen drove in with an RBI single while bases loaded walks from Austen Butler and Ezra Samperi got Kelowna on the board and trailing by a 7-3 score.

The Lefties offence continued its onslaught in the bottom half of the inning, led by a solo home run from Jason Dicochea along with an RBI single off the bat of Trevor Rosenberg that extended the Port Angeles lead to 9-3 after three innings of play.

Another big inning from the Lefties came in the 4th inning as they sent another nine batters to the plate and scored four runs to add to their lead even more. The Lefties third home run of the game was hit by Dalton Harum, who belted a two-run shot out to left field followed by a bases loaded walk from Evan Pace and an RBI from VanDebrake gave Port Angeles a 13-3 lead.

Three straight RBI singles by the Falcons cut the deficit to seven runs as Matt Voelzke, Cody Crowder and Drew Williams slashed the Lefties lead to 13-7 but Port Angeles poured on more runs, scoring twice in the bottom of the 5th inning and once in the 7th inning to complete a 16-6 victory and a series win for the home side.

Zane Lindeman started the game for the Falcons, lasting two innings while surrendering seven runs and getting saddled with the loss for Kelowna while Avery Santos started for the Lefties, going just 2.2 IP allowing three runs before Tristan Busse came on in relief and earned the win.

The Falcons (14-12) wrap up their six-game road trip with an Independence Day clash against the Lefties (13-15) in the finale of their three-game series.

