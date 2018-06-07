-Image: Cary Mellon

Falcons grounded by Knights

In a rare single game matchup, Corvallis defeats hometown Kelowna in West Coast League baseball

The Kelowna Falcons surrendered eleven runs in the seventh inning en route to a 16-7 loss to the Corvallis Knights in West Coast League action Wednesday night at Elks Stadium.

The Knights opened the game with a 3-0 lead thanks to four hits in the opening half of the 1st inning off of Kelowna starter Jared Akin but the Falcons offence struck back in the bottom half including a two-run home run off the bat of Trent Tinglestad as the Falcons put up a five spot in the 1st off of Corvallis starter Connor Knutson and led 5-3.

That lead held up for two innings before the Falcons tacked on a pair of runs in the fourth to hold a 7-3 lead, before the Knights countered with a single run in the fifth inning that lead to the turning point of the game.

Six hits, five walks and two hit batters helped the Knights to 11 runs in the top half of the seventh inning as the Falcons used five pitchers to get through the 15 batters Corvallis sent to the plate. The Knights added a run in the eighth inning to finish off the game as 16-7 victors.

Juan Carreon was saddled with the loss for the Falcons while left-hander Aaron Shoup picked up the win.

Kelowna (1-2) heads out on the road for the first time this season to take on the Cowlitz Black Bears for a three-game series in Longview, WA beginning on Friday night. Catch all the action with the Voice of the Falcons, Trevor Miller, with first pitch on Friday scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seven DBacks head to College Prep showcase
Next story
FIFA World Cup preview: Uruguay expected to stomp through Group A

Just Posted

Notice on title remains in place for Airport Inn

The controversial Lake Country inn’s owner requested the district remove the notice on title

RCMP make arrest in Oliver shooting

Police investigating a shooting and home invasion

YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser exceeds $85,000

Donations expected to help 600 local kids access Y programs

Update: Abandoned campfire sparks fire near Ellison Lake

The Kelowna fire department is on scene at the east side of the lake

Globe trotting biology student to study at UBCO

Academia path for Ashley Kerik began in Australia

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

RCMP make arrest in Oliver shooting

Police investigating a shooting and home invasion

Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home

RCMP say death not suspicious

B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

Attorney General David Eby excludes himself from decision

Nation-to-nation approach is goal of Indigenous caucus after meeting with PM in B.C.

If the TMX is to be constructed, co-management is the way to go, says B.C. Indigenous Caucus

Hours-long police pursuit ends in arrests of two suspects in B.C. Interior

Suspects lead police on chase through Cariboo with RCMP helicopter in hot pursuit

OPINION: Trudeau’s media snub in the Fraser Valley

Shouldn’t the PM be obliged to speak to members of a community he visits, at least via the media?

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

Most Read