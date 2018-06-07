Falcons grounded by Knights

The Kelowna Falcons surrendered eleven runs in the seventh inning en route to a 16-7 loss to the Corvallis Knights in West Coast League action Wednesday night at Elks Stadium.

The Knights opened the game with a 3-0 lead thanks to four hits in the opening half of the 1st inning off of Kelowna starter Jared Akin but the Falcons offence struck back in the bottom half including a two-run home run off the bat of Trent Tinglestad as the Falcons put up a five spot in the 1st off of Corvallis starter Connor Knutson and led 5-3.

That lead held up for two innings before the Falcons tacked on a pair of runs in the fourth to hold a 7-3 lead, before the Knights countered with a single run in the fifth inning that lead to the turning point of the game.

An 11 run 7th inning helps the @CorvKnights to a 16-7 victory over the Falcons tonight. Kelowna travels to Cowlitz for a three-game series against the @CowlitzBBears beginning on Friday#BaseballLivesHere #WCL pic.twitter.com/N9KaNu5zh1 — Kelowna Falcons (@kelownafalcons) June 7, 2018

Six hits, five walks and two hit batters helped the Knights to 11 runs in the top half of the seventh inning as the Falcons used five pitchers to get through the 15 batters Corvallis sent to the plate. The Knights added a run in the eighth inning to finish off the game as 16-7 victors.

Juan Carreon was saddled with the loss for the Falcons while left-hander Aaron Shoup picked up the win.

Kelowna (1-2) heads out on the road for the first time this season to take on the Cowlitz Black Bears for a three-game series in Longview, WA beginning on Friday night. Catch all the action with the Voice of the Falcons, Trevor Miller, with first pitch on Friday scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.